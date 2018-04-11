Pollard leaves ODI return to Windies board

Kieron Pollard is available to play one-day internationals for the West Indies, but the 30-year-old allrounder remains unsure what plans the board might have for him in the 50-over format.

Players have been embroiled for several years in contractual disputes with Cricket West Indies (CWI), with the team even abandoning a 2014 tour of India midway through the series over a payment structure row.

However, CWI reached an agreement with the players' union for a 'temporary amnesty', paving the way for high-profile players such as Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine and Pollard to return to the national one-day side.

While Gayle and Marlon Samuels were part of the 15-man squad for last month's 2019 World Cup qualifiers, CWI was informed that Narine, allrounder Andre Russell, Pollard and batsman Darren Bravo had opted to play in the Pakistan Super League.

"I am actually happy in my life," said Pollard while playing for Mumbai in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Whatever opportunity I get to play, I am happy.

"Now I am focusing on the IPL ... and, after that, there are a couple of international series," he told Reuters.

Considered a Twenty20 specialist, Pollard has played 101 ODIs for the West Indies, the last in October, 2016 against Pakistan .

The hard-hitting batsman and medium-pace bowler hopes to add to that number.

"I am still very much part of the West Indies international Twenty20 squad," Pollard said.

"The 50-over cricket is still a bit up in air as to what they (CWI) are thinking. That is a question you need to ask them."

Two-time champions the West Indies have qualified for the quadrennial 50-over World Cup in England and Wales, finishing runner-up to Afghanistan in a 10-team event hosted by Zimbabwe.

Pollard was happy for the team although he was disappointed the Windies had to take the qualifying route to grab the two non-automatic spots in the 10-team tournament.

"Congratulations to them for qualifying for the World Cup," the Trinidadian said.

"Obviously, as a West Indian cricketer, it's disappointing that we had to go through that sort of an avenue ... but I think the guys went and did a fantastic job."