Sodhi picks up IPL contract with Royals

New Zealand legspinner Ish Sodhi will make his debut in the Indian Premier League after joining the Rajasthan Royals as an injury replacement.

Sodhi will replace Afghanistan left-arm wristspinner Zahir Khan in the squad, making him the ninth Black Caps international to line up in this year's lucrative Twenty20 league.

Sodhi was surprisingly overlooked at the player auction in January, at a time when he was the world's top-ranked T20 bowler. He is currently ranked fourth.

The promotion comes a week after the 25-year-old starred as an unlikely Test cricket batting saviour for New Zealand in Christchurch.

He survived more than three hours to save the second Test against England and help to clinch the series 1-0.

Among Sodhi's team-mates at Rajasthan will be England allrounder Ben Stokes.