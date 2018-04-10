Aussies heading to Zimbabwe for T20 tour

Australia will tour Zimbabwe for the first time in almost four years when they play in a Twenty20 tri-series also involving Pakistan in July.

Australia will in July return to Zimbabwe for a cricket tour for the first time since 2014.

Zimbabwe Cricket on Tuesday confirmed the dates for the tournament in Harare which includes six preliminary games followed by a final on July 8.

The tour follows Australia's limited-overs tour of the UK where they will play five ODIs and a one-off T20 international against England from June 13-28.

"Following months of negotiations, we are pleased to confirm we will be hosting a T20I triangular series involving Australia and Pakistan, followed by an ODI series against Pakistan," Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Faisal Hasnain said on Cricket Australia's website.

"Playing two of the game's biggest teams will provide us with a very welcome litmus test as we forge ahead with our plans to develop a stronger Zimbabwe side capable of consistently competing and winning against the best."

Australia will have a new coach and captain for both limited-overs tours after Darren Lehmann stepped aside after the recent Test tour of South Africa and Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for a year over their roles in the ball-tampering scandal.

Australia's last tour to the African nation was in August-September 2014 when they played in a ODI tri-series with Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Zimbabwe beat Australia on that tour in Harare for the first time since the 1983 World Cup.

Cricket Australia will on Wednesday announce its 2018-19 male player contract list which is likely to include some new faces given the absence of Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who was suspended for nine months following the infamous third Test in Cape Town.

T20I TRI-SERIES IN ZIMBABWE:

Sunday, July 1: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

Monday, July 2: Pakistan vs Australia

Tuesday, July 3: Australia vs Zimbabwe

Wednesday, July 4: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

Thursday, July 5: Pakistan vs Australia

Friday, July 6: Australia vs Zimbabwe

Sunday, July 8: Final