Pat Cummins suffers another injury setback

Australian Test paceman Pat Cummins has suffered another injury setback, ruling him out of the lucrative Indian Premier League season.

Cricket Australia says scans have revealed bone swelling in the 24-year-old's spine.

It comes after Cummins experienced soreness while carrying a depleted Australian attack with a lion-hearted performance during the recent fourth Test loss in Johannesburg.

Coincidentally the injury was suffered at the same venue where he announced himself as a future Test star six years ago and also picked up a foot injury, the first in an unfortunate run of injuries that have limited his international career.

No date has been set for his return, with Cummins also in danger of missing the ODI tour to England in June.

"It is important that Pat has time off bowling, to prevent the injury becoming more serious and consequently we have made the decision to rule Pat out of the IPL," said Cricket Australia physiotherapist David Beakley.

"Pat will now undergo a period of recovery and rehabilitation and we will look to re-scan him in a few weeks to assess the healing.

"Following this we will be in a better position to decide on Pat's return-to-play timeline including participation in the limited overs tour of the UK."

Cummins has played 13 consecutive Tests - his first after his debut - since joining the Australian team during the India tour a year ago and he played a big role in the home Ashes triumph and also the ill-starred tour of South Africa.

He was named Australia's man of the South Africa series after bagging 22 wickets - one behind leading wicket-taker Vernon Philander.

Cummins put in a courageous performance as South Africa thumped Australia by 492 runs in the fourth Test for a 3-1 series victory, making 50 in the first innings and claiming 9-141 while bowling 46.5 overs in the match.

His performance was a rare positive for the visitors, who were without injured paceman Mitchell Starc and also had Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft missing following the ball-tampering scandal.

In 14 Tests, he has snared 66 wickets at an average of 23.81 while with the bat he averages 20.