IPL set for 11th year after chequered past

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins on Saturday with two reinstated teams, in a fresh testament to its undiminished appeal to India's incurably cricket-obsessed masses.

Few expected the Twenty20 tournament to climb out of the morass of spot-fixing and illegal betting from five years ago, which eventually led to bans on the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals franchises.

The IPL not only survived but its brand value grew to an estimated $US5.3 billion ($A7.4 billion), according to New York-based corporate finance advisory firm Duff & Phelps.

Last September, the league sold its media rights to Star India for $US2.52 billion ($A3.53 billion) in cricket's biggest television deal.

"This is perhaps what makes the IPL brand what it is," cricket historian Boria Majumdar told Reuters of the league's robust financial health.

"Controversies notwithstanding, cricket continues to be of the very highest quality and retains centre stage.

"Also, in the IPL, India wins every day. There is no uncertainty that an Indian team might or can lose and it will be all doom and gloom thereafter.

"This is what draws fans to the IPL every single day, year after year," said Majumdar.

IPL's commercial success has inspired several franchise-based leagues even in other sports, while consolidating cricket's stranglehold over young athletes.

"It has made franchise cricket a lucrative career option. Not playing for India isn't the end of the world anymore," explained Majumdar.

"Playing well in the IPL allows a cricketer to be a star; get endorsements; get real serious money. It turns him into an overnight celebrity of sorts."

Chennai return to take on Mumbai Indians in Saturday's tournament opener featuring two IPL heavyweights who share five titles between them.

Rajasthan mark their comeback against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday with both teams forced into a late leadership change after Australia's 3rd Test ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Former Australian captain Steve Smith stepped down as Rajasthan skipper while David Warner relinquished Hyderabad captaincy.

Cricket Australia has banned both of them for 12 months, while they have also been barred from this year's IPL.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead Rajasthan, while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will skipper Hyderabad as the lone foreigner leading an IPL team in the April 7-May 27 tournament.