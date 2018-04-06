Sutherland retains support of CA board

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) has slammed Cricket Australia's (CA) proposed cultural review into the sport, describing it as "far from independent" and "far from transparent".

In a rare media interview on Friday CA chairman David Peever said chief executive James Sutherland maintained the board's support in the wake of the ball-tampering saga.

Peever made it clear that he wouldn't be standing down and that Sutherland's position was not under scrutiny in the review.

It prompted a sharp retort from the ACA.

"CA establishing its own review, selecting the reviewer and then having the findings of the review issued to itself - particularly as it relates to its own corporate culture - is far from transparent," ACA president Greg Dyer said.

"It is also far from independent."

"We again call for the review to be commissioned by a joint panel made up of both CA and ACA representatives.

"This is consistent with CA and the ACA being genuine partners in the game."

CA officials have begun talks with outside individuals, firms and other sporting bodies to dictate the best manner in which to carry out the full-scale review, including the procedures and who will lead it.

The review will run in tandem with another player-driven process - headed by former Test opener Rick McCosker and involving two current and former players - to draw up a "charter" for standards of behaviour and expectations of Australian men's cricket teams.

Peever stressed a "witch-hunt" would not be helpful for the sport's revival after the Cape Town dramas. He said Sutherland had done an "outstanding" job in handling the incident.

"I think we're all going to come under the microscope in terms of what is occurring back in the organisation that might have contributed to this," Peever said.

"But I can tell you this, circumstances like this are not the time for witch-hunts.

"I know people in these circumstances call for everybody to be sacked. Clearly, that isn't going to solve any problems.

"What we must do now is work on the issues that we have and we take responsibility for fixing them and making them better."

Sutherland has been in charge of Cricket Australia since 2001, overseeing a period when participation rates have more than tripled and attendances doubled. Free-to-air ratings have also dropped slightly in that time.

Peever himself also came under fire in Friday's Brisbane media conference, as he revealed he'd apologised for reportedly referring to Network Ten management as "bottom feeders" in an email to the president of new owners CBS.

But the CA chair insisted the ball-tampering saga would not affect ongoing TV rights negotiations, and stressed he had no intentions of standing down from his position.