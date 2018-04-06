Rabada injury spoils South Africa's celebrations

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada faces up to three months on the sidelines with a back injury.

Rabada experienced discomfort after the fourth Test against Australia and scans have revealed a lower back stress reaction.

He was named player of the series against Australia after claiming 23 wickets at an average of 19.6 runs.

The injury will rule the 22-year-old out of the Delhi Daredevils' Indian Premier League campaign.

Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee said: "He will need a month's break from all physical activity before commencing with a rehabilitation programme to get him ready for the series against Sri Lanka in July."