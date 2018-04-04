Boult wins Hadlee medal for player of year

Black Caps fast bowler Trent Boult has won the top honour, the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for Player of the Year, at the New Zealand Cricket Awards.

Boult also took away the Men's Test Player of the Year prize on Wednesday night in Auckland.

The 28-year-old left-armer grabbed 77 wickets in all formats in the judging period and was named in the ICC Men's ODI Team of 2017.

He also became the sixth New Zealander to take 200 Test wickets, and was the sixth fastest from any country to bring up 100 ODI wickets.

Sophie Devine scooped the two major women's awards - ODI and Twenty20 Player of the Year.

Devine averaged 55 with the bat in ODIs and 31 in T20, while also taking 15 wickets across the two formats.

AWARD WINNERS:

* Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for Player of the Year: Trent Boult

* Men's Test International Player of the Year: Trent Boult

* Men's ODI Player of the Year: Ross Taylor

* Women's ODI Player of the Year: Sophie Devine

* Men's T20 International Player of the Year: Colin Munro

* Women's T20 Player of the Year: Sophie Devine

* Winsor Cup (first-class bowling): Neil Wagner

* Redpath Cup (first-class batting): Ross Taylor

* Men's Domestic Player of the Year: Ajaz Patel

* Super Smash Player of the Year: Anton Devcich

* Ruth Martin Cup (domestic batting): Maddy Green

* Phyl Blackler Cup (domestic bowling): Holly Huddleston

* Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Services to Cricket: Pat Malcon