Aussies drop to 4th in ICC Test rankings

Australia have dropped from second to fourth place in the ICC Test rankings after their 3-1 series loss in South Africa.

The Proteas and New Zealand have leapfrogged Australia into second and third spots respectively. The Black Caps held out England in Christchurch on Tuesday for a draw to win their two-Test home series 1-0.

In one positive outcome from the disastrous South African tour, Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has jumped 12 places in the Test bowling rankings to be equal sixth with just-retired Proteas quick Morne Morkel.

South African opener Aiden Markram, in his first year in Test cricket, has leapt to ninth in the batting rankings.

The 23-year-old's 152 set up the Proteas' crushing 492-run fourth-Test victory over Australia in Johannesburg.

Markram, who led South Africa to the 2014 under-19 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, is one of only 10 cricketers led by Don Bradman to have scored 1000 runs or more in their first 10 Tests.

South African seam bowler Vernon Philander's player-of-the-match effort of 9-51 in Johannesburg has lifted him six places to third, while player of the series Kagiso Rabada remains at the top ahead of England's James Anderson.

TEST TEAM RANKINGS (as of April 4, after the Christchurch and Johannesburg Tests):

* 1. (-) India 121

* 2. (+2) South Africa 117

* 3. (+2) New Zealand 102

* 4. (-2) Australia 102

* 5. (-2) England 97

* 6. (-) Sri Lanka 95

* 7. (-) Pakistan 88

* 8. (-) Windies 72

* 9. (-) Bangladesh 71

* 10. (-) Zimbabwe 1.

TEST BATTING RANKINGS:

* 1 (-) Steve Smith Aus

* 2 (-) Virat Kohli Ind

* 3 (+1) Joe Root Eng

* 4 (-1) Kane Williamson NZ

* 5 (- David Warner Aus

* 6 (-) AB de Villiers SA

* 7 (-) Cheteshwar Pujara Ind

* 8 (-) Dean Elgar SA

* 9 (+6) Aiden Markram SA

* 10 (-1) Azhar Ali Pak.

TEST BOWLING RANKINGS:

* 1 (-) Kagiso Rabada SA

* 2 (-) James Anderson Eng

* 3 (+6) Vernon Philander SA

* 4 (-1) Ravindra Jadeja Ind

* 5 (-1) Ravichandran Ashwin Ind

* 6= (+12) Pat Cummins Aus/(-) Morne Morkel SA

* 8 (-1) Trent Boult NZ

* 9 (-) Rangana Herath SL

* 10 (-2) Neil Wagner NZ.