Mitch Marsh to undergo ankle surgery

Australia are set to lose a fourth member of their batting top order for the Test series against Pakistan with Mitch Marsh booked in for ankle surgery.

Marsh will go under the knife next week, ruling him out of June's ODI series in England and the two-Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

It means selectors will have to find another replacement to slot into Australia's top six. Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns and Peter Handscomb were all called in for the final Test of the South African series, replacing the suspended Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Glenn Maxwell looms as the most likely option, given he was flown over as cover to South Africa and the Victorian enjoyed success last year on the sub-continent.

Australia's batsmen were already looking fragile before Marsh's injury, given Smith and Warner had made the bulk of their runs in recent years and they survived just 116.4 overs without them in Johannesburg.

Usman Khawaja is now set to be retained, despite having been hidden on the most recent trips to Asia and an average of just 14.62 on the continent.

Next week's operation is a bitter blow for 26-year-old Marsh, who had been floated as a likely vice-captain of the national side, amid the leadership crisis created by the sackings of Smith and Warner.

Marsh was appointed Western Australian captain last year by coach Justin Langer, widely expected to replace Darren Lehmann later this year as national coach.

Australia are hoping Marsh will be available for their home summer of 2018-19, when India and Sri Lanka will visit.

It will also mean he will have to pull out of a county stint with Surrey, which could theoretically open the door for Smith to replace him as an overseas player, given he spent time at the club as a teenager.

Marsh's original decision to sacrifice a likely million-dollar contract in the Indian Premier League was a clear signal of intent to improve his red-ball form in English conditions ahead of next year's Ashes tour.

"It was a fairly big decision from a money point of view ... I made my decision based on cricket," Marsh told reporters during the home summer.

"I want to give myself the best opportunity (to perform well in the 2019 World Cup and Ashes) ... and get used to the conditions."

Marsh instead will spend a second winter recovering at home, as he did last year after a shoulder reconstruction.

He used that time to focus on his batting, with his move to develop more patience at the crease paying off with his maiden and a second Test century during the Ashes.

However, by the allrounder's own admission, it hurt his bowling, as he claimed it resulted in "bowling powder puffs for a few months" on his return.

Marsh produced Australia's greatest innings of substance during the 3-1 Test series loss to South Africa, scoring 96 in the tourists' series-opening victory.

But he suffered a groin injury in the second Test then was bothered by a foot injury, managing a total of 25 runs from his final four knocks on the tour.