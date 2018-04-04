CD win Plunket Shield after Firebirds lose

Central Districts have won the Plunket Shield after closest rivals Wellington couldn't claim the outright win they needed in the final round.

Instead, the Firebirds fell to a 120-run defeat to hosts Auckland inside three days.

Had Wellington beaten the Aces, competition leaders Central would have had to chase down the mammoth target of 519 to beat Northern Districts and stay top of the table.

Earlier on Wednesday, Wellington had dismissed Auckland for 163 in their second innings at Eden Park Outer Oval, with veteran spinner Jeetan Patel claiming 5-37.

That left the Firebirds requiring 294 for the win, but they were bowled out for 173, with only Devon Conway (47) and Logan van Beek (34) mustering any real resistance.

For Auckland, who finished the competition in third place, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson picked up two second-innings wickets to finish with 7-105 for the match.

In Napier, ND put on 483 in their second innings, with Daryl Mitchell (104 not out) joining Anton Devcich (106) in scoring a century.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel was the Stags' bowler of the innings with 6-143.

With the chase now largely academic, CD will go into the final day at 111-3.