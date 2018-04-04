Australia's record defeat against South Africa has been compounded by being overtaken in the ICC Test rankings by New Zealand.

NZ leapfrog Australia in humiliating rankings blow

Heading into the fourth Test in Johannesburg, Australia sat third with 103 points, one ahead of the Black Caps.

In staving off defeat in the second Test against England on Tuesday, the Kiwis remained on 102 points, while Australia also dropped to 102 following their historic 492-run loss.

However New Zealand (102.263 ranking points) are now marginally ahead of Australia (102.2) on decimal points.

Australia's rankings slide also comes with a financial loss, with the Aussies pocketing US$100,000 for finishing the Test season in fourth, as opposed to the US$200,000 New Zealand have taken home.

First-place India have been awarded US$1,000,000, while South Africa get US$500,000 for finishing second.

Australia's controversy-plagued tour of South Africa ended on Tuesday with a chaotic collapse, when the hosts completed a historic 3-1 Test series win.

The tourists resumed at 3-88 on day five of the fourth Test, hoping to bat all day and salvage a draw after being set an insurmountable target of 612.

They capitulated in 81 minutes, during which Vernon Philander took a stunning 6-3 in 5.2 overs, as the Proteas recorded their first home Test series win over Australia since the end of apartheid.

Australia were rolled for 119, suffering their second-heaviest defeat - in terms of runs - in Test history.

As for the Kiwis, a battered Ish Sodhi and Neil Wagner thwarted England in Christchurch's gloom to hand New Zealand a dramatic series-clinching draw.

The gripping second Test went down to Tuesday's final session during which the tailenders held on for almost two hours in fading light.

Wagner fell in the final over as bad light was called, with the hosts 8-256.

It hands them a 1-0 series win, their first over England since 1999, after their big opening Test win in Auckland.

