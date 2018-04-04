Aussies sink to shocking 90-year low in record loss

The Australians set a number of embarrassing records in their 493-run loss to South Africa in the fourth Test.

Aussies sink to humiliating 90-year low in loss

Australia's controversy-plagued tour of South Africa ended on Tuesday with a chaotic collapse, when the hosts completed a historic 3-1 Test series win.

The tourists resumed at 3-88 on day five of the fourth Test, hoping to bat all day and salvage a draw after being set an insurmountable target of 612.

They capitulated in 81 minutes, during which Vernon Philander took a stunning 6-3 in 5.2 overs, as the Proteas recorded their first home Test series win over Australia since the end of apartheid.

Australia were rolled for 119, suffering their second-heaviest defeat - in terms of runs - in Test history.

The meek surrender, which came after Paine fought incredibly hard on day three while batting with a broken thumb, capped one of Australia's most-incredible tours.

Regrettably for coach Darren Lehmann - who tearfully announced last week this would be his final match in charge - plus Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, it was unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.

The shamed trio are still coming to grips with the cheating scandal, while the entire touring party in South Africa remains disillusioned.

No Australian batsman scored a century this series. That hasn't happened in a four-Test series since Bill Lawry's team lost 4-0 in 1970 in South Africa.

That contest was ironically South Africa's most-recent home Test series win over Australia.

South Africa had failed in seven home series against Australia since being welcomed back in 1991 to international cricket.

"This series has been remarkable. To get 80 wickets means your bowling unit is tough," Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said.

LARGEST TEST VICTORIES (RUNS MARGIN)

675 - England defeated Australia (Gabba, 1928)

562 - Australia defeated England (The Oval, 1934)

530 - Australia defeated South Africa (MCG, 1911)

492 - South Africa defeated Australia (Wanderers, 2018)

491 - Australia defeated South Africa (WACA, 2004)

AUSTRALIA'S FOUR-TEST SERIES IN WHICH NO AUSTRALIAN HAS SCORED A CENTURY

1882-83 v England (home)

1970 v South Africa (away)

2018 v South Africa (away)

AUSTRALIA'S LOWEST COLLECTIVE BATTING AVERAGE IN TEST SERIES IN THE PAST 100 YEARS

18.51 v England, 1956

19.17 v England, 1978

19.86 v Sri Lanka, 2016

22.02 v South Africa, 2018

