Law gives Pakistan security thumbs up

West Indies cricket coach Stuart Law has given Pakistan the thumbs up to host international cricket matches again.

The Queenslander has been impressed with the security arrangements and detail, following their 3-0 Twenty20 series loss in Karachi on Tuesday.

"The security has been outstanding, we haven't seen any issues, any incidences and anything that may arose was communicated to us very well," said Law, as Karachi hosted its first international games in nine years.

Security in Pakistan has been foreign teams' major concern for the last nine years since terrorists attacked the Sri Lanka team bus at Lahore. Since then the Pakistan Cricket Board has played their "home" matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Lahore organised last year's Pakistan Super League final and two playoffs this year in which some foreign players from countries like Australia and England refused to represent their franchises due to security concerns.

But the PSL final was still staged in Karachi last month, when around 8,000 security personnel were used to offer presidential-like security of the teams. The teams drove to the ground with dozens of armed guards in vehicles surrounding the players' buses.

It proved a perfect dress rehearsal for Karachi to host West Indies for three days.

Several top players were missing from the West Indies squad, but that didn't dampen the spirits of Karachiites as more than 70,000 spectators watched the three matches at the National Stadium over the three days.

Spectators had to walk around a mile to reach the stadium after at least three security checkpoints.

"Look it's a bit daunting if you are not used to the (intense security) setup," he said. "I'm not saying that (the West Indies tour) has open the floodgates and everyone come rushing back. Still people will have reservations, but from what I've seen here it's more than adequate, that's for sure."

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed says foreign teams should stop raising security concerns about his country's capabilities to host international cricket matches.

"I don't think now there's any excuse left with the (foreign) teams not to tour Pakistan," Ahmed told reporters. "The whole world has seen today. The way people have come to the ground, it proves now international cricket can be staged in Pakistan."