Aussies, Proteas finish series on nice moment of sportsmanship

It shaped up to be one of the most acrimonious series in the history of Test cricket, but it finished with Australia and South Africa sharing beers and cordially chewing the fat.

Relations between the rivals hit an all-time low during Australia's visit in 2014, when the hosts refused to invite the tourists in for a customary beer after tempers flared on the final day of that series.

There was no shortage of spite in the recently-concluded series, which South Africa won 3-1, with some eight code-of-conduct charges levelled by the International Cricket Council.

David Warner set the tone during his staircase stoush with Quinton de Kock that marred the first Test, while Kagiso Rabada's physical run-in with Steve Smith overshadowed the second Test.

But Australia's new captain Tim Paine turned the page in Johannesburg after the ball-tampering scandal, silencing his side's sledging and asking counterpart Faf du Plessis to endorse a pre-game handshake between teams.

Du Plessis invited Australia into the Proteas' rooms after the fourth Test, with the only awkwardness being the fact Australia capitulated some 81 minutes into day five at the Wanderers.

"It's an early beer, that's for sure. It might be a coffee," Paine told reporters.

"We'll go next door. We've got some young players in our team who will learn a lot from going to have a beer with some of the experienced players that the South Africans have got.

"We'd be foolish not to take that opportunity."

There was plenty of emotion in both camps.

South Africa, celebrating their first home Test series win over Australia since the end of apartheid, were farewelling much-loved paceman Morne Morkel.

Australia said their goodbyes to coach Darren Lehmann, who has been a popular figure in the dressing room since his appointment in 2013.

The beers wouldn't have tasted great for Paine's team after a 492-run loss, but it allowed many Australians to reconnect with members of the opposition they once called teammates.

Du Plessis, Mitch Marsh and Peter Handscomb were all part of Pune's Indian Premier League (IPL) team in 2016.

Hashim Amla shared a dressing room with Shaun Marsh and Glenn Maxwell at Kings XI Punjab.

Mitchell Starc and AB de Villiers are also former IPL teammates, while pace aces Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada picked each other's brain during their spell with the Delhi Daredevils last year.

Rabada was named man of the series in Johannesburg, having snared 23 wickets at 19.26.

Cummins captured 22 wickets at 21.45.

"Bragging rights. I got one more wicket than him, I'll be letting him know that later," Rabada quipped.

"He's a quality bowler. As players you do have competitive nature with each other, I played with him at Delhi last year and it was nice to share information."