Four Tests a summer not enough: Williamson

Marsh to undergo surgery in fresh blow for Aussies

Daniel Gilhooly
NZ Newswire /

Captain Kane Williamson has expressed unease at the dearth of Test cricket for his high-flying Test team this summer.

A 2-0 series win over the West Indies kickstarted their home campaign and was followed by a tense 1-0 victory over England, courtesy of their dramatic drawn second Test in Christchurch.

That result lifts New Zealand past a beleaguered Australia into third place on the world Test rankings, trailing only India and South Africa.

Yet most of the home summer program comprised limited-overs cricket, which Williamson hopes won't become a regular pattern.

"We've played four (Tests) this year, I think there is a little bit of frustration," he said.

"But it's a year where there hasn't been a lot.

"I think there's eight next year, and maybe 10 after that, so there is a lot coming up.

"The team love playing Test cricket. Four, guys weren't ecstatic with."

By trumping England, Williamson marked the overall summer a success.

They whitewashed the West Indies in all three formats before doing the same against Pakistan in the one-day international series but losing the Twenty20 series.

Only one of five matches were won in the trans-Tasman T20 tri-series while England pipped them in the ODI series.

"The way the test team performed in the whites was superb, in a number of different situations," Williamson said.

"As a Test team we are growing and improving but certainly there's still work to be done."

New Zealand won't play for six months, when they conduct a full tour away to Pakistan.

The top Black Caps will have little respite, however, with Williamson among a group whose IPL contracts begin this week.

English county contracts await others.

