Warnie unloads on 'embarrassing' Aussies

Shane Warne is seething over Australia's record loss to South Africa in the fourth Test, labelling the Aussies 'embarrassing' and 'disappointing'.

The King of Spin has declared more heads must roll in the wake of the 492-run loss in Johannesburg.

Warne unleashed on Cricket Australia (CA) in a post-match tirade on Tuesday, having commentated at both the third and fourth Tests.

"It's a line in the sand for Australian cricket and it's time to say -- right, this is unacceptable, we cannot play like we've seen these last two weeks," the legendary legspinner said.

Warne also made his thoughts clear on social media.

The cheating scandal led to captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner losing their leadership positions, while coach Darren Lehmann resigned in tears shortly after.

Warne now seemingly wants the overhaul to extend to CA chief executive James Sutherland, who repeatedly declared he would not step down last week in Johannesburg.

"All positions are in jeopardy & need to be looked at," Warne posted on Instagram.

"Heads must roll on and off the field!

"Australia need new people who are passionate about the game in charge, but understand the game.

"Australia can be a force again, but need the right people involved."

Warne put the heat on Sutherland and team manager of performance Pat Howard while analysing Australia's first Test series loss in South Africa since 1970.

"Starting from James Sutherland at the top. Pat Howard, who is in charge of cricket excellence ... all these people," Warne said on SuperSport.

"The coaches. Batting coaches - when are we going to produce a good batsman?

"All these people need to be (held accountable).

"Are they good enough for that position? Who else have we got to take their position?"

Fixing Australia's culture and finding a new coach are CA's most pressing concerns, along with the prospect of Smith, Warner and Bancroft challenging their bans.

Warne feels shocking collapses in Cape Town and Johannesburg should also feature prominently in CA's analysis of a terrible tour.

"That was embarrassing. It was disappointing. It hurt every single Australian," Warne said of Vernon Philander's stunning haul of 6-3 in 5.2 overs on Tuesday.

"We need to find some players with character who won't give their wickets away easily. These guys are playing with really dodgy techniques and getting found out."