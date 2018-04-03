Aussie cricketers must change: capt Paine

A new coach and the results of a formal review will dictate how much Australia's cricket team adjust their behaviour, but captain Tim Paine admits genuine change is needed.

Australia, responding to fierce criticism about their conduct sparked by the cheating scandal, stunned South Africa with their friendly approach in the fourth Test.

There was no sledging or histrionics, while Paine introduced a pre-game handshake with the opposition. It's a gesture he hopes to make permanent before every series.

Cricket Australia (CA) soon will announce details of an independent review of the team's culture and conduct, with the expectation being that both cricket and non-cricket figures will be involved.

CA will then turn its attention to appointing Darren Lehmann's successor, with Justin Langer considered the frontrunner.

Paine, backed as the nation's long-term captain by CA board member Mark Taylor, says teammates are ready to launch the next generation of Australian cricket.

"We've potentially maybe had our head in the sand a little bit over the last 12 months," Paine told reporters after Australia's series loss in South Africa.

"(Thinking) if we continue to win, we can kind of act and behave how we like and the Australian public will be OK with that.

"What we've probably found out in the past month or so is that the Australian public and our fans don't necessarily like the way we go about it.

"It's pretty simple. We have to listen. We have to take it on board and we have to improve our behaviour.

"I know the guys are certainly on board and it's something that we're excited about."

Proteas opener Dean Elgar questioned whether Australia would maintain their less-hostile approach, quipping that "nice guys come second" and "it's only human nature for guys to potentially say words".

Skipper Faf du Plessis was more supportive.

"Their culture is something they've spoken about that they would like to change, and that's good," du Plessis said.

"If they've said it, it means it needs to change.

"Time will tell what sort of effect that will have on their dressing room."

Paine suggested teammates were committed to better behaviour, confident they could be both competitive and cordial.

"It's a fine line between being really respectful of opposition and the game and also being at a level that is really competitive, as you should be in Test match cricket," the Tasmanian said.

"It's going to be a different style to what a lot of the guys have been used to.

"(But) once the new coach comes in and lays down the way he wants us to play as well ... I think we'll go for it straight away.

"Guys are going to have a chance to have an input."