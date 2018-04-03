SAfrica rolls Aust in historic Test defeat

LARGEST TEST VICTORIES (RUNS MARGIN)

* 675 - England defeated Australia (Gabba, 1928) * 562 - Australia defeated England (The Oval, 1934) * 530 - Australia defeated South Africa (MCG, 1911) * 492 - South Africa defeated Australia (Wanderers, 2018) * 491 - Australia defeated South Africa (WACA, 2004)

AUSTRALIA'S FOUR-TEST SERIES IN WHICH NO AUSTRALIAN HAS SCORED A CENTURY * 1882-83 v England (home) * 1970 v South Africa (away) * 2018 v South Africa (away)

AUSTRALIA'S LOWEST COLLECTIVE BATTING AVERAGE IN TEST SERIES IN THE PAST 100 YEARS * 18.51 v England, 1956 * 19.17 v England, 1978 * 19.86 v Sri Lanka, 2016 * 22.02 v South Africa, 2018

WHAT ELSE?

* South Africa rejoined international cricket in 1991 following the end of apartheid. They failed to defeat Australia in seven home Test series but have now snapped that streak.

* Man of the match Vernon Philander finished with an innings haul of 6-21 in Johannesburg, the best of his 54-Test career.

* Man of the series Kagiso Rabada finished with 23 wickets at 19.26. It's the most wickets by any bowler in a series between these two sides since South Africa's readmission in 1991.

* There have been only 13 higher targets set in Test cricket than the 612 Australia were chasing in Johannesburg.

* This was the first Test since 2011 that Australia's XI didn't feature at least one of Steve Smith or David Warner. They've scored 41 of the nation's 77 Test tons since 2013.