Marsh brothers fall in horror first over for Aussies

Australia's improbable task on the final day of the fourth Test against South Africa became mission impossible after the tourists suffered the worst possible start.

Few if any observers would have expected Australia to get anything out of the match after going into the final day three wickets down and needing a mammoth 524 runs to win.

But Aussie fans would have been hoping for their side to dig in, show some fight and at least make it a challenge for the Proteas in Johannesburg.

What they got was Shaun Marsh (7) out on the very first ball of the day - caught behind off the bowling of Vernon Philander.

It looked as though the hosts may have been appealing for an LBW at first but replays showed Marsh caught by Temba Bavuma after a faint inside edge.

The Aussies' woeful start went from bad to worse when Marsh's younger brother Mitch (0) followed suit in the same over - caught behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock after facing just three balls.

To compound the visitors' misery, Peter Handscomb (24) was then clean bowled by Philander in an almost carbon copy of his dismissal from the first innings.

The recalled Aussie batsman was again caught in two minds whether to play or leave the delivery and ended up deflecting it onto his own stumps.

Philander and de Kock then combined again to remove Aussie skipper Tim Paine (7), leaving the tourists 7/99.

That soon became 9/100 when Philander picked up his fifth and sixth wickets for the innings, removing Pat Cummins (1) and then Chadd Sayers (0) on consecutive balls to set up a hat-trick opportunity.

Josh Hazlewood stood his ground to deny the Proteas paceman the honour.

Fittingly though it was retiring Morne Morkel who was involved in the final wicket - Nathan Lyon run out off what proved to be last ball of the Proteas quick's Test career.