News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win
Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win
Incredible drama as NZ deny England victory
Incredible drama as NZ extend England's misery

Marsh brothers fall in horror first over for Aussies

7Sport /

Australia's improbable task on the final day of the fourth Test against South Africa became mission impossible after the tourists suffered the worst possible start.

0404_1800_SYD-Crowe
0:22

Cameron Bancroft accepts nine month ban
0404_1800_SYD-Smith
1:36

Smith takes responsibility, accepts ban
0404_1600_nat_balltampering
0:53

Steve Smith accepts ball tampering suspension
Warnie blasts Aussie batsmen
0:44

Warnie blasts Aussie batsmen
0404_0500_nat_cricket
0:44

Australia's second worst defeat in Test history
0404_0500_nat_davidwarner
0:33

Warner meets with lawyers to consider appeal
0403_1800_vic_warner
1:17

Warner meets with advisors as appeal looks likely
0403_1800_SYD-CA
1:56

Cricketers Association calls ball tampering penalties too harsh
Khawaja's controversial LBW decision
1:09

Khawaja's controversial LBW decision
0403_0500_nat_Cricket
0:42

Australia defenceless against South Africa
0402_0500_nat_cricket
0:40

Aussies heading for huge defeat in fourth Test
0402_0500_nat_cricketnews
0:27

Tampering trio set to appeal bans?
 

Few if any observers would have expected Australia to get anything out of the match after going into the final day three wickets down and needing a mammoth 524 runs to win.

CONTROVERSY: Aussies fume over Khawaja LBW decision

'STITCH UP': Outrage over South Africa's go-slow tactics

But Aussie fans would have been hoping for their side to dig in, show some fight and at least make it a challenge for the Proteas in Johannesburg.

What they got was Shaun Marsh (7) out on the very first ball of the day - caught behind off the bowling of Vernon Philander.

Philander picked up both Marsh brothers in the first over on day five. Pic: Fox Sports

It looked as though the hosts may have been appealing for an LBW at first but replays showed Marsh caught by Temba Bavuma after a faint inside edge.

The Aussies' woeful start went from bad to worse when Marsh's younger brother Mitch (0) followed suit in the same over - caught behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock after facing just three balls.

To compound the visitors' misery, Peter Handscomb (24) was then clean bowled by Philander in an almost carbon copy of his dismissal from the first innings.

The recalled Aussie batsman was again caught in two minds whether to play or leave the delivery and ended up deflecting it onto his own stumps.

Philander and de Kock then combined again to remove Aussie skipper Tim Paine (7), leaving the tourists 7/99.

That soon became 9/100 when Philander picked up his fifth and sixth wickets for the innings, removing Pat Cummins (1) and then Chadd Sayers (0) on consecutive balls to set up a hat-trick opportunity.

Josh Hazlewood stood his ground to deny the Proteas paceman the honour.

Fittingly though it was retiring Morne Morkel who was involved in the final wicket - Nathan Lyon run out off what proved to be last ball of the Proteas quick's Test career.

Back To Top