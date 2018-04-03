Frustrated England miss Test win again

England captain Joe Root says there is nothing more he could have done to knock over New Zealand in a highly frustrating finish to a forgettable Test summer down under.

The tourists were denied what would have been a first win in 13 away Tests and a squared series when the Black Caps' tail wagged defiantly on Tuesday to forge a draw in Christchurch.

Ish Sodhi (56no) and Neil Wagner (7) saw off 188 balls in an eighth-wicket stand, finding answers to everything Root's men threw at them.

"I don't think we could have done more, to be honest," he said.

"I'm very proud of the lads and the way they went about it, how we continued to keep asking questions of their batting.

"We created a lot of half chances and a couple avoided the fielders at the wrong time and that's just sometimes how it goes."

After losing the Ashes series 4-0, Root is disappointed the improvements he's seen from his team haven't been reflected in the results in New Zealand.

England's dismissal for 58 on day one of the first Test in Auckland had effectively decided the series, much to Root's annoyance.

"You take that innings out and it looks really different, which is frustrating because we're a far better side than that.

"Throughout this series, we've been far more threatening with the ball and, at the back end of this Test match, we definitely looked a better side."

The match lost more than two hours' playing time because of bad light, due to its scheduling well into autumn and after daylight saving had ticked over.

Root wouldn't use that as an excuse, saying the umpires were consistent each day as they weighed up the danger factor for players.