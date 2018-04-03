Stags face big chase against ND

Central Districts face a big chase for victory as they look to come out on top in a tense two-way battle for the Plunket Shield cricket title.

After 20 wickets fell in day one of the Stags' match against Northern Districts in Napier, the bat was more dominant on Tuesday.

ND batsman Anton Devcich smashed 106 off just 76 balls, lofting two sixes among his 16 boundaries, before becoming one of left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel's four victims.

By stumps, Northern had reached 331-6 in their second innings for a lead of 366 runs.

CD had gone into the final round with a lead of just four points over Wellington, but the Firebirds are set to face a sizeable victory target of their own.

Wellington were bowled out for 174 in reply to hosts Auckland's first innings of 304, with speedster Lockie Ferguson doing the damage with 5-63.

At stumps, the Aces were 124-5, extending their advantage to 254 runs.

In Dunedin, Otago took a first-innings lead before declaring at 264-9. Canterbury will resume day three at 11-1, trailing by 28 runs.