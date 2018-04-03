Vaughan slams 'self-righteous, abusive’ Aussies

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has taken aim at the culture of the Australian cricket team, as the fallout of the ball tampering scandal continues.

Speaking on ABC documentary Caught Out, which aired on Monday night, Vaughan said Australia’s behaviour in recent years was ‘self-righteous’ and ‘abusive’.

“This Australian side now for two or three years, they haven’t behaved in a fashion that you would want to be around,” Vaughan said.

“They have been abusive at times, you know they’ve got away with it.

“They’re very self-righteous, and have been for a while.”

Vaughan previously said he is "pretty sure" Australia were tampering with the ball during the recent Ashes series.

Steve Smith said it was the first time time it had happened under his captaincy but Vaughan, who led England to Ashes glory in 2005, believes it has been going on for "quite a while".

"I can't believe that this hasn't happened before," Vaughan told the BBC.

"I look at the amount of tape some of the fielders have worn, particularly during the Ashes series, mid-on, mid-off. (You) don't have to name names but they know who they are.

"I'm pretty sure that it was going on during the Ashes series. But it wasn't the reason why England lost 4-0. They still would have lost that series."

Also during the Caught Out documentary, cricket expert Jim Maxwell said a 'lack of maturity' among the Australian players resulted in them making the horrible decision to tamper with the ball.

“A lack of maturity of the leadership and the narrowness of their approach to the game, particularly in dealing with their emotions, made sure there would be an error of judgment, that unfortunately, came to pass,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell also believed David Warner's stairwell stoush with Quentin de Kock, and the subsequent fan abuse of wife Candice, played a part in Australia's decision to cheat.

"A siege mentality seemed to have overtaken the side after that incident," he said.

A number of insiders also pinpointed Smith's leadership and inability to keep vice-captain Warner in line as reasons for the Aussies getting it so wrong in the second Test.

“David Warner’s a stronger personality than Steve Smith, and Steve Smith may be not able to question things maybe that David Warner was saying," said BBC commentator Alison Mitchell.

According to Merv Hughes: “Steve Smith is a quieter, more gentle sort of a soul, Davy Warner is the bull in the China shop."

“He’s going to break a few things along the way."

Cricket writer and author Gideon Haigh said there was a tendency to “always ... choose the best player in the side rather than necessarily a player with alleged leadership and management attributes”.

“Everyone looks to you in times of crisis,” Haigh said.

“You’re the first person who gets the blame when the team fails. You’re also the one who’s built up the most grandly. And the kudos that comes with being the captain is disproportionate.

“I don’t think people quite understand how great an honour it is.”

Cricket Australia is bracing for another week and a half of uncertainty, with the shamed trio of Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft all strongly considering appeals ahead of an April 11 deadline.

CA has confirmed hearings over the level-three charges and/or sanctions issued to Smith, Warner and Bancroft will take place - if needed - on Wednesday week.

There remains a possibility the trio will cop their whack and CA will put a full stop to the ball-tampering saga that has already cost the governing body millions in sponsorship and affected TV rights negotiations.

However, that scenario is fading fast.

Warner is understood to be particularly keen to put his case to an independent code-of-conduct commissioner.

Smith and Bancroft have also sought legal advice and are mulling the merits of challenging their bans, which were for 12 months and nine months respectively.

