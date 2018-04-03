News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Marsh to undergo surgery in fresh blow for Aussies
Marsh to undergo surgery in fresh blow for Aussies

Waugh says team's maligned culture same as past eras

Warren Barnsley
AAP /

Selector Mark Waugh is keen to see Australian cricket's banned Test trio wear the Baggy Green again and says the team's maligned culture is no different to past eras.

0404_1800_SYD-Crowe
0:22

Cameron Bancroft accepts nine month ban
0404_1800_SYD-Smith
1:36

Smith takes responsibility, accepts ban
0404_1600_nat_balltampering
0:53

Steve Smith accepts ball tampering suspension
Warnie blasts Aussie batsmen
0:44

Warnie blasts Aussie batsmen
0404_0500_nat_cricket
0:44

Australia's second worst defeat in Test history
0404_0500_nat_davidwarner
0:33

Warner meets with lawyers to consider appeal
Aussies lose Marsh brothers in first over
0:43

Aussies lose Marsh brothers in first over
0403_1800_vic_warner
1:17

Warner meets with advisors as appeal looks likely
0403_1800_SYD-CA
1:56

Cricketers Association calls ball tampering penalties too harsh
England set extraordinary field against NZ
0:54

England set extraordinary field against NZ
0403_1600_nat_cricketers
2:02

ACA unhappy with severity of ball tampering punishments
Khawaja's controversial LBW decision
1:09

Khawaja's controversial LBW decision
 

As Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft weigh up challenging their lengthy bans from the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, Waugh has deflected criticism of officials for not doing enough to discourage poor behaviour in the side.

The batting great backed the trio's character and their ability to return to international cricket, and wouldn't be surprised if Smith and Warner appeal their 12-month bans and Bancroft his nine.

"I would (pick them), for sure," Waugh told Sky Sports Radio on Tuesday.

"My personal contact with these three guys is they're all good people. They're very fine players.

"They've made a mistake. Everyone makes mistakes. This is a major one.

"IT'S ODD": Elgar confused by Aussies' new approach

STITCH UP: Outrage over South Africa's dodgy decision

Waugh says he will pick the banned trio again. Pic: AAP

"We all hope they bounce back to their best form when the penalties are finished. We should all look at the facts and you've got to let them back into the fold again.

"You've got to forgive them."

The Australian team's reputation has taken a battering since Bancroft was found to have used sandpaper on the ball during the third Test at Newlands, with Cricket Australia's investigation also finding vice-captain David Warner instigated the plan and captain Smith failed to stop it.

Waugh, who regularly tours with the side, rejected the notion the scandal was the result of a poor culture amid widespread criticism of players' on-field sledging.

"I might be missing something, but I don't see this team as any different as any other team from previous eras," he said.

"Of course there's the odd individual player who'll push the boundaries. That's always happened and is going to happen.

"But to then say because of that there's a whole toxic culture of Australian cricket, I'm just not seeing that.

The reputation of the Australian cricket team has taken a battering. Pic: Getty

"I think that people are drawing a long bow there, saying the whole cricket culture's toxic. Most of this team, they're so quiet on the field. You run through the players, there's not too many guys there up and in your face."

Waugh believes the International Cricket Council remains in a position to prevent ball-tampering scandals and also bad on-field behaviour.

"If there were stiffer penalties in place, it wouldn't have happened," he said.

"If you know you're going to get six months or 10 games for ball tampering, do you think it's going to go on? Or if you're going to sledge someone in an aggressive way, if you're going to get 10 games, do you think they'll be much of it?

"I think the ICC out of this will certainly ramp up their penalties and that'll help the game as well."

Back To Top