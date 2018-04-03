News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Marsh to undergo surgery in fresh blow for Aussies
Marsh to undergo surgery in fresh blow for Aussies

Aussies fume over controversial Khawaja dismissal

7Sport /

Usman Khawaja and Joe Burns both questioned the umpire after the No.3 was dismissed in controversial circumstances on day four in Johannesburg.

0404_1800_SYD-Crowe
0:22

Cameron Bancroft accepts nine month ban
0404_1800_SYD-Smith
1:36

Smith takes responsibility, accepts ban
0404_1600_nat_balltampering
0:53

Steve Smith accepts ball tampering suspension
Warnie blasts Aussie batsmen
0:44

Warnie blasts Aussie batsmen
0404_0500_nat_cricket
0:44

Australia's second worst defeat in Test history
0404_0500_nat_davidwarner
0:33

Warner meets with lawyers to consider appeal
Aussies lose Marsh brothers in first over
0:43

Aussies lose Marsh brothers in first over
0403_1800_vic_warner
1:17

Warner meets with advisors as appeal looks likely
0403_1800_SYD-CA
1:56

Cricketers Association calls ball tampering penalties too harsh
0403_0500_nat_Cricket
0:42

Australia defenceless against South Africa
0402_0500_nat_cricket
0:40

Aussies heading for huge defeat in fourth Test
0402_0500_nat_cricketnews
0:27

Tampering trio set to appeal bans?
 

Khawaja was given out lbw by umpire Nigel Llong late on day four despite the ball hitting him well outside the line of off stump.

IT'S ODD: Elgar confused by Aussies' new approach

STITCH UP: Outrage over South Africa's dodgy decision

Llong deemed that Khawaja hadn't played a shot to the ball that ripped out of the rough, meaning the fact that he was hit outside the line was irrelevant.

However the No.3 was adamant he had played a shot, albeit a very late one that wasn't really close to the ball.

Burns and Khawaja were not impressed. Image: Fox Sports

Khawaja sent the decision to the DRS, which showed the ball to be crashing into off stump, sending the lefty back to the pavilion.

However Khawaja and Burns were both unimpressed by Llong's split-second decision to rule that no shot was offered.

Both batsmen threw their arms up and questioned Llong, while Shane Warne was also unconvinced in the commentary box.

Was he playing a shot? Image: Fox Sports

"Khawaja is really disappointed, he thinks he played a shot," Warne said.

"I think he did start to play a shot but then decided to leave it."

Fans were fuming on social media.






South Africa will record their first home Test series win over Australia since the end of apartheid, having successfully batted the tourists out of the contest in Johannesburg.

Australia, set an insurmountable target of 612 at tea on day four of the fourth Test, will resume at 3-88 on day five.

Batting through three sessions on Tuesday would be a moral victory for the visitors, reeling from the cheating scandal that resulted in Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft returning home in shame.

Unbeaten batsmen Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb successfully stonewalled their way to a draw in Ranchi last year, while forecast showers could also help Australia's hopes of denying South Africa victory.

with AAP

Back To Top