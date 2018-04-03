Consider contrition in player bans: ACA

Cricket Australia (CA) should take into account "extraordinary contrition" shown by Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft over the ball-tampering scandal, the players' union says.

Australian Cricketers' Association President Greg Dyer and ACA board member Janet Torney.

Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) president Greg Dyer has called on CA to consider recalibrating the bans placed on the Test trio, citing their "disproportionate" lengths of nine and 12 months.

But he says the trio's apologetic, emotional and sometimes teary media conferences after being sent home for their roles in the attempt to alter the ball in Cape Town should also be considered.

"The contrition shown by these men is extraordinary, absolutely extraordinary," Dyer told a media conference in Sydney on Tuesday.

"Their distressed faces have sent a message across the world as effective as any sanction could be.

"I think Australia cried with Steve Smith last Thursday. I know I certainly did.

"We ask for this extraordinary contrition to be taken into account by Cricket Australia just as it would be in any fair and proper process."

In addition to their 12-month playing suspensions, Smith was barred from captaining his country for a further year while Warner won't again be considered for a leadership position.

Dyer would not shed light on whether the trio would appeal their sanctions with the players considering their options, as CA braces for the saga to continue.

Warner and Smith at least are understood to be weighing appeals and Warner's lawyers have reportedly requested evidence gathered during CA's investigation after the scandal surfaced.

The ACA echoed a belief in some cricket circles the bans were too harsh given the International Cricket Council's maximum punishment for ball tampering is a one-Test ban.

"Of the dozen or so matters of this type, the most severe suspension to date has been a ban for two one-day internationals," Dyer said.

"The informed conclusion is that, as right as the motivation is, the proposed penalties are disproportionate relative to precedent.

"The ACA asks Cricket Australia in its final deliberation to consider all these factors.

"We ask consideration be given to recalibrating the proposed sanctions, to consider options such as suspending or reducing part of the sanction, to considering allow players to return to domestic cricket earlier as an important part of their rehabilitation."

Dyer also criticised the decision to let Smith and Bancroft front the media at the end of the day's play at Newlands after the latter was caught by television cameras stuffing the sandpaper down the front of his trousers.

Bancroft admitted to lying in the press conference by claiming to have used sticky tape on the ball.

"The proper process was to allow the players time to consider the charges placed by umpires or the match referee and seek proper advice," Dyer said.

"Instead, they were rushed to a press conference minutes after leaving the field to face the world's media and make rushed statements and admissions.

"This I believe was unfair to the players."

Dyer expressed support for CA's decision to launch an independent review into the team's culture but said it should range further than just the realm of the players.

"Cricket's cultural challenge is broader than the culture of the change room, broader than the behaviour of players. Organisational culture comes from its leadership, comes from the top," he said.

"Let's identify all the causes of the tipping point that occurred in Cape Town."