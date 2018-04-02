Cummins drops Faf with finger-smashing thunderbolt

Pat Cummins appears to have broken Faf du Plessis's finger with a trademark thunderbolt on day four in Johannesburg.

The South Africa skipper dismantled Australia's demoralised and depleted attack early on Monday, overcoming a painful finger injury to build his side a 469-run lead at lunch on day four of the fourth Test.

The Proteas resumed at 3-134 on Monday then progressed to 3-202 at the meal break.

History suggests the Proteas already have more than enough runs on the board.

West Indies' 7-418 remains the Test record for a successful run chase.

But du Plessis, boasting a 2-1 series advantage, had more interest in batting the tired tourists out of the contest rather than making an early declaration.

South Africa have never defeated Australia in a home Test series since the end of apartheid, failing on seven previous attempts.

Du Plessis is understandably determined to end that streak.

"Not sure what South Africa are doing out there, just blocking & boring everyone," Shane Warne posted on Twitter.

"We want Test match cricket to survive and be exciting, this is not a good advertisement for the game. Get on with it & declare!"

Du Plessis, averaging 9.17 in the series before his final innings, was struck on the gloves by Chadd Sayers on day three at the Wanderers.

Cummins inflicted another nasty blow to du Plessis' finger on Monday, with the batsman slumping to the ground in immense pain.

Du Plessis was cleared to bat on and scored freely, stroking 14 boundaries by lunch.

The opening session on day four was delayed then interrupted because of bad light, with officials losing about 30 minutes of play.

Showers are forecast to interrupt play later on day four and again on day five.

