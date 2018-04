Johannesburg (AFP) - Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

South Africa 488 and 202-3 (D. Elgar 59 not out, F du Plessis 81 not out; P. Cummins 2-39)

Australia 221

Match situation: South Africa lead by 469 runs with seven wickets remaining in the second innings

Toss: South Africa