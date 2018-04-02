Plunket Shield battle for leaders Central

Central Districts' title bid is delicately balanced after Northern Districts allrounder Scott Kuggeleijn took a career-best 7-48 as the Plunket Shield leaders were skittled for 99 in Napier.

On an opening day in which 20 wickets fell, CD looked to have gained the upper hand early on when they dismissed Northern for 134.

Paceman Seth Rance took advantage of the Stags' decision to send the opposition in by producing his best first-class figures of 6-26.

But the home side made a disastrous start to their reply.

Kuggeleijn, having top-scored for Northern with an unbeaten 48, followed up with the ball, twice being on a hat-trick.

The paceman removed George Worker (0), Greg Hay (1) and skipper Will Young (0) to have the Stags reeling at 5-3.

He then dismissed keeper Dane Cleaver (0) and Doug Bracewell (0) to reduce CD to 22-6.

At stumps on Monday, Northern were 2-0 in their second innings, a lead of 37 runs.

The Stags had gone into the competition's final round with a slim four-point buffer over the only other remaining title contenders, Wellington.

In Auckland, the Firebirds' decision to send the hosts in had looked to have backfired before seamer Logan van Beek came to rescue with 6-46.

The Aces, with Sean Solia (72) and skipper Martin Guptill-Bunce (91) setting the platform with a 133-run opening stand, were headed for a big total.

But from 276-3, they tumbled to be 304 all out, with Robbie O'Donnell stranded on 93 not out.

In Dunedin, bottom-of-the-table defending champions Canterbury were bowled out for 225 after being sent in to bat by Otago, who were 5-1 when bad light ended play.