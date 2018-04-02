NZ eye last-day survival for series win

New Zealand and England are each talking up their prospects as an absorbing second Test enters its final day in Christchurch.

At tea in Christchurch, New Zealand need 348 more runs to win the second Test against England.

The Black Caps have a full day's batting to endure to at least draw in Christchurch and snare a 1-0 series result.

England believe they can snare the 10 wickets required and square proceedings to end a long Australasian summer on a winning note.

Bad light was the tourists' enemy late on day four as play was called off with 24 overs still scheduled to be bowled.

The Black Caps were 0-42 off 23 overs when the players left Hagley Oval early, leaving it increasingly unlikely New Zealand will make a genuine bid for the 382 required on Tuesday to win.

They need to score 340 more off a maximum of 98 overs.

England's first task will be prising out openers Tom Latham (25) and Jeet Raval (17), who staved off a taxing English new ball onslaught from Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad before tea on Monday.

They were limpet-like in the 11 overs possible in the final session, offering a lone opening when James Vince at third slip spilled a tough chance from Latham off Anderson.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow believes New Zealand were fortunate not to be two or three down by stumps.

"Without a shadow of doubt. Early on, the way that we beat the outside edge and there was a chance that went down," he said.

"There's definitely enough in the pitch for us to take the wickets. We've seen that if you put the ball in the right places."

Bairstow reckoned New Zealand's top-order collapse in the first innings (5-36) would be on their mind in fresh morning conditions on Tuesday.

An out-of-form Raval was beaten numerous times but showed grit to stick around, particularly after being struck in the ribs by a rising ball from Broad.

Black Caps batting coach Craig McMillan said the openers performed their core role admirably.

"It was obviously a tough period against two world-class new-ball bowlers.

"They got examined and tested in different in areas but they did a great job."

McMillan wouldn't rule out a bid for victory but suggested survival was the first priority.

"I'm very confident in our position," he said.

"We've got a tough day ahead, make no bones about that. England are a top side, they've got some quality bowlers and they're going to challenge us right throughout the day."

Earlier, England declared their second innings at 9-352 an hour after lunch.

It left New Zealand with a target that, if achieved, would be the seventh-highest successful chase in Test history.

Captain Joe Root (54) and Dawid Malan (53) departed in quick succession just before lunch before first-innings centurion Jonny Bairstow rattled off a quickfire 36.