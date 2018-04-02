Fans in awe over Elgar 'catch of the century'

South Africa batsman Dean Elgar has left fans and commentators speechless after taking what some have described as the "catch of the century."

The Proteas opener's all-time Test classic catch finished off the Aussie resistance on day three of the Fourth Test in Johannesburg.

TOUCHING MESSAGE: Teammate reveals brilliant text from Bancroft

APRIL FOOLS PRANK? West Indies humiliated in record T20 defeat

Tim Paine's tourists were rolled for 221 when the Aussie skipper fell victim to one of the most remarkable catches ever seen in Test cricket.

Elgar had to put on the afterburners to get to Paine's towering smash, before launching himself full-stretch as the ball came over his head.

In terms of difficult, catches don't come much harder than the one the Proteas man snaffled and understandably, fans couldn't contain their astonishment on social media.

Dean Elgar's catch. I'm not sure it can get much better. #SAvAUS — Adam White (@White_Adam) April 1, 2018

Always hard running back like that, one of the best I’ve seen for sure! — Will (@RompingWinz) April 1, 2018

I reckon Dean Elgar just took catch of the century! #SAvsAUS pic.twitter.com/dk9BtXRbmW — Corey Norris (@coreynorris9) April 1, 2018

Dean Elgar's catch. I'm not sure it can get much better. #SAvAUS — Adam White (@White_Adam) April 1, 2018

Kiwi fans will no doubt argue that Kane Williamson's ridiculous effort in the first Test against England was better.

The New Zealand captain showed incredible reflexes to launch himself to the left and take one of the great slips catches you're likely to see.

We'll let you decide which one you think is better.

Following Elgar's incredible catch, the Proteas proceeded to grind the tourists' tired attack into the dirt, reaching 3-134 at stumps to boast a 401-run lead.

Pat Cummins in particular bowled well in the final session, but for scant reward.

"We were really disappointed with the way things went yesterday and we spoke about that," Paine said.

"Our mode of dismissals we thought was pretty poor.

"We're obviously still a long way behind the game.

"But I thought the spirit and the fight with the bat (was positive).

"We didn't get the wickets that we perhaps deserved, but I was really proud at the way they stuck at it and the same with our fielding group."

Paine refused to fold meekly as he batted through the pain of a broken thumb in Johannesburg on Sunday, top-scoring with 62 and sharing Australia's best stand yet in the four-Test series.

South Africa have never defeated Australia in a home Test series since the end of apartheid, failing on seven previous attempts.

That streak is almost certain to end. Faf du Plessis is 34 not out, with the captain's biggest dilemma on Monday likely to be the timing of a declaration.

Du Plessis and Elgar batted cautiously in an unbeaten 40-run stand that spanned 21.4 overs, taking few risks as they extended the visitors' misery.

History suggests the hosts almost have enough runs on the board already. West Indies' 7-418 remains the all-time Test record for a successful run-chase.

The pitch is already starting to play tricks. Du Plessis copped a nasty blow to the gloves when a delivery from Chadd Sayers reared off the deck, while Cummins extracted nasty bounce to dismiss AB de Villiers for six.

Cummins continued to excel at the ground where he made a dazzling debut at age 18 in 2011.

The express paceman now has seven wickets for the match, while he also produced a career-best knock of 50.

"This tour he's been superb," Paine said of Cummins.

Paine and Cummins put on 99 runs for the seventh wicket. Australia's previous highest partnership on the tour was the 98-run opening stand between Warner and Bancroft in Port Elizabeth.

It meant their side avoided the indignity of being asked to follow on, although a side strain suffered by South Africa's retiring paceman Morne Morkel would also have weighed heavily on the mind of du Plessis.

The moral victory is likely to mean little in the context of the series, but Paine's courage should impress plenty of fans still fuming over the cheating scandal that resulted in Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft returning home in shame.

With agencies