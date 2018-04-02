Tim Paine earns 'Courageous Captain' title

Tim Paine insists the broken thumb he suffered in Johannesburg is a minor injury, although a further blow could cause further damage.

Paine led from the front on day three of the fourth Test between Australia and South Africa, top-scoring with 62 then keeping wicket with the help of some painkillers.

The busted digit is on Paine's right hand, where his index finger serves as a constant reminder of an injury that threatened to end his career after it was broken by a 148.2 km/h thunderbolt from Dirk Nannes in 2010.

That fracture required seven rounds of surgery.

The Tasmanian still has eight pins, a metal plate and a piece of hip bone in the finger that rarely feels right when he's keeping.

However, it means Australia's new captain has a pretty good idea of when a finger injury is serious or not.

Paine is upbeat he'll be fit for Australia's next assignment, an ODI series in England that starts on June 13.

"I haven't spoken about it (with medicos). All we know at the moment is some sort of break in it. It's all in place, which is good," he said.

"Barring another hit in this Test it should be OK.

"I've had my fair share of finger injuries and compared to a couple of them this one isn't too bad."

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj was impressed with Paine's stoicism.

"I didn't know he had a broken thumb. He didn't show any signs of it, well done to him for hiding that," Maharaj said.

Paine downplayed his courageous captain's knock, noting he's "played through worse".

"It's got a little crack in it," Paine said.

"You want to play, don't you? The initial hit (sustained while up to the stumps to Chadd Sayers on day two) hurt and I was hoping if I gave it 5-10 minutes it might settle down. It hurts a little bit."

Aaron Finch has served as stand-in skipper of Australia's ODI side in the past.

Finch may be asked to do so again if Paine is ruled out of the one-day series that will serve as a dress rehearsal for the 2019 World Cup, which is being hosted by England.

Australia opted against naming a vice-captain for the fourth Test against South Africa, with the sacking of Steve Smith and David Warner igniting a leadership crisis.

Cricket Australia board member and former Test skipper Mark Taylor was full of praise for Paine, noting he's "the permanent solution" as skipper rather than a stop-gap measure.