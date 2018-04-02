Black Caps still eyeing second Test win

New Zealand are on the back foot against England but insist playing for a draw in the second Test is a tactic they're yet to consider.

The tourists must win to square the two-match series after their heavy loss in Auckland and have given themselves a shot entering the final two days at Hagley Oval.

Comfortable at 3-202 in their second innings, England lead by 231 and will target a declaration at some stage on Monday, assuming they see off the second new ball's morning arrival without drama.

New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling says there has been no talk of turning defensive in the field to slow the progress of overnight batsmen Joe Root (30) and Dawid Malan (19).

Instead, getting them out is the priority, at least to start with, even though a draw would be enough to clinch the series.

"There's still two full days of cricket to go but I think tomorrow morning's a massive session in the game," Watling said.

"If we can take 4-5 wickets in that session, we can put them under some pressure.

"Obviously if they get through it, then they're in control of the game."

England batting coach Graham Thorpe was delighted by the second innings foundation laid by Mark Stoneman (60) and James Vince (76) but said it won't be all-out attack when play resumes.

He's wary of the fickle nature of the pitch, which has proven lively with a new ball but lacking demons when the shine goes off.

"We need to have a good first session tomorrow, try and avoid any hiccups in the morning," he said.

"The new ball is due in about 13-14 overs and, as we've seen with the new ball in this game so far, it's done something."