SAfrica finally declare, set Aussies 612

South Africa have finally declared in the fourth Test, leaving Australia with an insurmountable victory target of 612 after they dismantled the tourists' demoralised and depleted attack in Johannesburg.

The Proteas resumed at 3-134 on day four then progressed to 6-344 at tea, when the declaration came, with captain Faf du Plessis overcoming a painful finger injury to score 120.

Du Plessis refused to call his teammates in until the end of the post-lunch session, a defensive approach taken because of injuries suffered by pacemen Morne Morkel (side strain), Kagiso Rabada (sore back), Vernon Philander (groin).

History suggests the Proteas had enough runs on the board in Monday's morning session. West Indies' 7-418 remains the Test record for a successful run chase.

But du Plessis, boasting a 2-1 series advantage, was keen to heap more misery on the tired tourists in an innings that spanned 105 overs.

South Africa have never defeated Australia in a home Test series since the end of apartheid, failing on seven previous attempts. Du Plessis is understandably determined to end that streak.

"Not sure what South Africa are doing out there, just blocking & boring everyone," Shane Warne posted on Twitter.

"We want Test match cricket to survive and be exciting, this is not a good advertisement for the game. Get on with it & declare!"

Du Plessis, averaging 9.17 in the series before his final innings, was struck on the gloves by Chadd Sayers on day three at the Wanderers.

Pat Cummins inflicted another nasty blow to du Plessis' finger on Monday, with the batsman slumping to the ground in immense pain.

Du Plessis was cleared to bat on and scored freely, stroking 20 boundaries before Peter Handscomb snared a sensational slips catch.

Cummins dismissed du Plessis and Quinton de Kock on Monday, taking his match haul to a career-best 9-141.

The opening session on day four was delayed then interrupted because of bad light, with officials losing about 30 minutes of play.

Showers are forecast to interrupt play later on day five, raising the likelihood of a draw.

Australia are dealing with literal and metaphorical dark clouds in Johannesburg.

The tourists have struggled to focus on the fourth Test, with their minds regularly returning to the cheating scandal that resulted in Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft returning home in shame.

"You've got some of your best players not in the side. It's just about people picking up the slack and trying to get better every day," captain Tim Paine said after day three.

Sunday was one of Australia's more promising days on a controversy-plagued tour, although the best efforts of Paine and Cummins failed to halt the hosts' push for a historic Test series victory.