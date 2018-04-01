News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Steve Smith and David Warner have until April 11 to decide whether they'll challenge their bans.
CA confirms details of potential hearings
Candice Warner says her and husband David have been struggling in recent days.
"I feel like it's all my fault and it's killing me"

Morne Morkel hurt in swan-song Test

Rob Forsaith
AAP /

Morne Morkel may have bowled his last delivery at international level, with South Africa's retiring paceman trudging off the field on day three of the fourth Test.

Cummins thunderbolt smashes Faf's finger
0:48

Cummins thunderbolt smashes Faf's finger
Windies routed for just 60
0:45

Windies routed for just 60
Courageous Paine caught by Elgar special
0:22

Elgar takes 'catch of the century'
0402_0500_nat_cricket
0:40

Aussies heading for huge defeat in fourth Test
0402_0500_nat_cricketnews
0:27

Tampering trio set to appeal bans?
0401_1800_PER-CA
1:36

Players may appeal bans as CA considers sledging policy
0331_0700_nat_warnerques
6:32

Warner's full question and answer segment
0331_1100_nat_warnerstatement
4:32

Warner breaks down reading emotional statement
0331_0700_nat_cricket
0:36

Australia's pre-game gesture of goodwill
0330_1600_nat_lehmann
2:36

Fourth Test to be Darren Lehmann's last
0330_1600_nat_warner
0:38

David Warner to front media
0330_1600_nat_stark
0:37

Mitchell Starc set to be ruled out of fourth Test
 

Morkel, who announced prior to the four-Test series that he would retire after the series finale against Australia, suffered a side strain during his 13th over in Johannesburg.

The beanpole was unable to continue bowling and left the ground for assessment.

Team management has confirmed Morkel is dealing with a left side strain, the same injury he suffered in October.

Morkel was expected to spend six weeks on the sidelines on that occasion, but was only cleared to return after 11 weeks.

The Proteas say Morkel's side is being strapped and he will try to continue bowling in the match.

Morkel, who is expected to join a Big Bash League franchise for the 2018-19 season, produced career-best match figures of 9-110 in the third Test.

The 33-year-old's man-of-the-match haul didn't make him reconsider retirement plans.

"It is tough. Especially leaving a quality group of men in the change room. It is going to be sad but I suppose all good things come to an end," Morkel said.

Back To Top