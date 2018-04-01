England dictate terms in second NZ Test

A friendly Hagley Oval pitch could be England's biggest impediment as they push for victory over New Zealand in the second and final Test in Christchurch.

Stuart Broad has claimed 6-54 as England dismissed New Zealand for 278 in their first innings.

With two days to play, the tourists have forged a lead of 231 runs with seven wickets in hand in their second innings.

Captain Joe Root is at the crease on 30 and probably facing a key declaration decision.

Dawid Malan was with him on 19 as England reached 202-3, leaving the likelihood they'll force the issue on Monday after losing the series opener in Auckland.

Root must take into account a surface which has flattened out, allowing his team to steadily accumulate on Sunday.

New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling says batting has become increasingly easy.

"It doesn't look like it's breaking up at all, it actually looks like it's getting a bit deader," Watling said.

"Once that ball's a bit softer and a bit older, it's definitely a lot tougher to take wickets so getting through that first period's important."

Two England batsmen desperate for runs both passed 50 although opener Mark Stoneman (60) and James Vince (76) will both kick themselves for not reaching three figures after putting on 123 for the second wicket.

Both fell to lazy snicks midway through the final session, which won't help silence critics following some mixed returns this summer.

Stoneman's knock was his highest score despite now having five half-centuries to his name, while Vince looked typically fluent before also continuing his propensity to lose concentration.

Both are in better touch than veteran opener Alastair Cook, whose dismissal for 14 gave him a series tally of 23 runs from four innings.

Cook snicked a wide ball from Trent Boult (2-38), who has dismissed the left-hander nine times - a record for a Kiwi bowler against any opposition batsman.

Boult was earlier part of a batting tail which rustled up 86 runs in an entertaining morning.

It was a fine recovery to trail by just 29 runs after having teetered at 36-5 in response to England's 307.

Southee raced from 13 to 50 after overnight partner BJ Watling fell for 85.

Neil Wagner (24 not out) and Boult (16) then rode their luck in a 39-run final-wicket stand.

England pace bowlers Stuart Broad (6-54) and Jimmy Anderson (4-76) bagged two wickets apiece.

All 23 wickets in the Test have been claimed by the four new ball bowlers, with Southee (seven scalps) and Boult (six) also thriving.