SAfrica roll Aussies for 221, extend lead

Tim Paine refused to fold meekly as he batted through the pain of a broken thumb on Sunday morning in Johannesburg, top-scoring and sharing Australia's best stand yet in the four-Test series against South Africa.

The tourists were staring at a landmark Test series loss at tea on day three of the fourth Test, having folded for 221 then watched the Proteas cruise to 1-58 in their second dig.

The hosts already hold a lead of 325 runs.

South Africa have never defeated Australia in a home Test series since the end of apartheid, failing on seven previous attempts.

That streak is almost certain to end but a captain's knock of 62 from Paine and Pat Cummins' maiden Test half-century ensured Australia did not surrender in the fashion many expected after they collapsed to 6-96 on day two.

The visitors avoided the indignity of being asked to follow on, partly because of a side strain suffered by retiring paceman Morne Morkel.

The moral victory is likely to mean little in the context of the series, but Paine's courage should impress plenty of fans still fuming over the cheating scandal that resulted in Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft returning home in shame.

Paine and Cummins put on 99 runs for the seventh wicket. Australia's previous highest partnership on the tour was the 98-run opening stand between Warner and Bancroft in Port Elizabeth.

Paine, who has already created meaningful change by stopping the side's sledging and introducing a pre-game handshake with the Proteas, batted with remarkable composure and freedom given the hairline fracture of his right thumb.

Paine's dismissal, to a sensational diving catch from Dean Elgar in the deep, handed Kagiso Rabada a third wicket and ended Australia's innings.

Cummins continues to prove the Wanderers is his favourite ground, backing up the second five-wicket haul of his Test career with a career-best knock of 50.

Cummins then claimed the only wicket to fall after the change of innings on Sunday, finding the edge of in-form opener Aiden Markram's bat.

Cummins made an astonishing debut at the intimidating venue at age 18 in 2011, earning man-of-the-match honours after stroking the winning runs.

Morkel broke down during his 13th over of the innings, trudging off the ground.

South Africa are upbeat the beanpole may be fit enough to bowl in the final innings of the match, but regardless of whether that transpires they will have to carefully manage Rabada and Vernon Philander.

Philander already looks stiff and sore, having delivered only six overs on Sunday.

Australia suffered collapses of 3-28 and 3-6 on Saturday, unravelling after the Proteas posted an imposing first-innings total of 488.

No Test team have ever batted first at the Wanderers, posted 400 or more then lost.