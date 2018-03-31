Injury scare for new Aussie skipper Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine has suffered an injury scare on day two of the fourth Test against South Africa, copping a painful blow to his right thumb while wicketkeeping.

Paine was hit while keeping up to stumps to Chadd Sayers in Johannesburg on Saturday, having misread a delivery that reared off the deck and beat the outside edge of Quinton de Kock's bat.

The Tasmanian was in obvious discomfort but waited until the end of the over before being assessed by team physio David Beakley.

Paine appeared to take a couple of painkillers before Beakley cleared him to stay on.

Beakley and team doctor Richard Saw went out during the morning drinks break to check on Paine's sore digit, which it's understood was also sore at the end of day one.

But Paine didn't even remove his gloves during the discussion with Beakley and Saw, confident he could carry on keeping.

Australia, in the midst of a leadership crisis following the sackings of Steve Smith and David Warner, opted against naming a vice-captain for the series finale at the Wanderers.

The nation's 46th Test captain has already implemented changes to the team's in-your-face approach, having stopped their sledging and introduced a pre-game handshake with the Proteas on Friday.

It's not unusual for a keeper to break through the pain barrier and end their careers with mangled hands but Paine's history means there's always a sense of unease whenever he's struck on the right hand.

The 33-year-old's right index finger was broken after being struck by a 148.2km/h thunderbolt from Dirk Nannes in a 2010 exhibition game.

The recurring injury required seven rounds of surgery and almost ended Paine's career.

He still has eight pins, a metal plate and a piece of hip bone in the finger that rarely feels right when he's keeping.

"Because of the way I catch, if I go fingers up it pretty much hits right on it. It hurts for a little bit and then it goes away," Paine said after his shock Ashes call-up last November.

"If I go to hit the ball really hard and I toe it, it tends to rattle it a little bit."

The Proteas strolled to 7-400 at lunch on day two of the fourth Test, further demoralising a depleted and distraught Australian XI.

The hosts resumed at 6-313 on Saturday morning, with Pat Cummins and debutant Chadd Sayers having led a formidable fightback late on day one.

Nathan Lyon snared the only wicket to fall in Saturday's morning session, when a loose stroke from de Kock resulted in a simple catch for Mitch Marsh at mid-on.

Pint-sized batsman Temba Bavuma resisted the tired attack in style, stroking a couple of sweetly timed boundaries off Cummins to be 61 not out at the meal break.

There was plenty for outgoing coach Darren Lehmann to like about the visitors' effort but they're at risk of being badly outclassed if a couple of batsmen don't stand up in the absence of suspended superstars Steve Smith and David Warner.

The Proteas, chasing their first home Test series win over Australia since the end of apartheid, hold a 2-1 series lead.