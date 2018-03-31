Warner defends 'unanswered questions' in press conference

David Warner posed even more questions over the ball-tampering scandal after taking to Twitter to explain his incredible press conference on Saturday.

Warner defended his emotional apology over his part in cricket's ball-tampering scandal after he refused to answer questions about the role he, or others, played in the affair.

The former Australian team vice-captain took to social media following his press conference to explain why he needed to follow Cricket Australia protocols.

"I know there are unanswered questions and lots of them. I completely understand. In time I will do my best to answer them all. But there is a formal CA process to follow," Warner tweeted nearly two hours after a press conference that was widely criticised by cricket fans on Twitter.

1/3 I know there are unanswered questions and lots of them. I completely understand. In time i will do my best to answer them all. But there is a formal CA process to follow. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 31, 2018

2/3 I am taking advice to make sure I properly comply with that process and answer all questions in the proper place and at the proper time. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 31, 2018

3/3 I should have mentioned that in my press conference I’m sorry for not making it clearer. With so much at stake for my family and cricket I have to follow this process properly. I think that’s fair. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 31, 2018

The disgraced former opener went on to explain that he should have mentioned the CA protocol during his press conference and suggested that he would give the Australian public the answers it craves in the future.

Warner was reduced to tears as he on Saturday took responsibility for the ball-tampering saga, repeatedly apologising for his part.

The news conference at the SCG came two days after axed captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft fronted cameras over the trio's attempts to change the condition of the ball with sandpaper during the third Test in Cape Town.

Warner apologised specifically for the part he played in the incident at least 15 times throughout his statement and answers, while refusing to go into further details.

He was repeatedly asked whether other players were involved and whether he had any knowledge, or experience, with previous ball tampering - but his response was consistent.

"As I said before, I'm here to accept my responsibility for the part that I played in day three in Newlands, Cape Town," he said.

His subsequent Twitter statements just made things worse.

Warner and Smith were banned for 12 months while young batsman Bancroft received nine months after an investigation identified Warner as the instigator of the cheating plan.

They have until Wednesday to challenge the sanctions handed down by Cricket Australia.

Warner refused to implicate teammates or team management, as some at Cricket Australia had feared.

Pictures of Warner sitting by himself in the team hotel in South Africa had painted him as an outcast.

He and Smith also caught different flights home to Australia and he had reportedly been shunned by teammates after removing himself from a team WhatsApp messaging group.

However he denied his relationship with any of his teammates had soured.

"We're mates, we've grown up with each other," Warner said.

"We've played on the field for a long time with each other.

"It's going to be very hard not to partake in the next 12 months, not just with the rest of the team, with Steve, with Cameron. We made a decision that was inexcusable and extremely regrettable.

Warner said he may appeal his 12-month ban after admitting that he may never play for Australia again.

"I can honestly say I have only wanted to bring glory to my country through playing cricket.

"In striving to do so I have made the decision which has had the opposite effect and it's one that I will regret for as long as I live," he said.

Warner's appearance followed similar heartfelt apologies by opening batsman Cameron Bancroft and captain Steve Smith, who broke down when he faced the media on Thursday.

Coach Darren Lehmann, convinced to step down after seeing the apologies from Bancroft and Smith, was also tearful as he announced his resignation.

Warner, a dynamic batsman but a divisive figure in the game, was charged by Cricket Australia with developing the plot and telling Bancroft to carry it out.

When questioned about a possible appealWarner said it was an avenue he would potentially explore.

"That's something that I will continue to sit down with my family and weigh up all my considerations before I make any decisions."

