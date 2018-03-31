Warner defends tearful apology on Twitter

David Warner has defended his emotional apology over his part in cricket's ball-tampering scandal after he refused to answer questions about the role he, or others, played in the affair.

Former Australia cricket team vice-captain David Warner says there is a lot at stake for his family.

The former Australian team vice-captain took to social media following his tearful press conference to explain how he needed to follow Cricket Australia protocols.

"I know there are unanswered questions and lots of them. I completely understand. In time i will do my best to answer them all. But there is a formal CA process to follow," Warner tweeted nearly two hours after a press conference that was widely criticised by cricket fans on Twitter.

The 31-year-old said there was a proper time and place for elaborating on the saga and he was "taking advice".

"I should have mentioned that in my press conference I'm sorry for not making it clearer. With so much at stake for my family and cricket I have to follow this process properly. I think that's fair," he said.

The news conference at the SCG came two days after axed captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft fronted cameras over the trio's attempts to change the condition of the ball with sandpaper during the third Test in Cape Town.

Warner apologised specifically for the part he played in the incident at least 15 times throughout his statement and answers, while refusing to go into further details.

He was repeatedly asked whether other players were involved and whether he had any knowledge, or experience, with previous ball tampering - but his response was consistent.

"As I said before, I'm here to accept my responsibility for the part that I played in day three in Newlands, Cape Town," he said.

Warner and Smith were banned for 12 months while young batsman Bancroft received nine months after an investigation identified Warner as the instigator of the cheating plan.

They have until Wednesday to challenge the sanctions handed down by Cricket Australia.