Every question Warner avoided in agonising presser

It was a press conference that left more questions than answers after David Warner refused to confront all the tough questions.

In an effort to either protect himself, or his teammates, Warner gave no insight into how the tampering plot went down or the current state of his relationship with other Australian players.

Watch Warner avoid all the tough questions in the video player at the top of the page.

Warner later took to Twitter to explain why he left so many questions unanswered.

1/3 I know there are unanswered questions and lots of them. I completely understand. In time i will do my best to answer them all. But there is a formal CA process to follow. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 31, 2018

2/3 I am taking advice to make sure I properly comply with that process and answer all questions in the proper place and at the proper time. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 31, 2018

3/3 I should have mentioned that in my press conference I’m sorry for not making it clearer. With so much at stake for my family and cricket I have to follow this process properly. I think that’s fair. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 31, 2018

Tearful Warner sorry for ball-tampering, weighing up appeal

A distraught David Warner fears his international career is over because of his "inexcusable" role in cricket's ball-tampering scandal and is considering retirement.

Warner revealed during a press conference in Sydney on Saturday that he was weighing up whether or not to to attempt to return following his 12-month ban handed down by Cricket Australia.

The former vice-captain admitted he faced a long road back from the scandal which has rocked the game to its core.

"In the back of my mind I suppose there is a tiny ray of hope that I may one day be given the privilege of playing for my country again, but I am resigned to the fact that that may never happen," Warner said.

Asked if retirement was an option, Warner, 31, said: "That's something that I will continue to sit down with my family and weigh up all my considerations before I make any decisions."

Warner and axed captain Steve Smith received one-year suspensions for their role in the affair while batsman Cameron Bancroft has been banned for nine months.

Addressing the media for the first time since Bancroft was caught tampering with the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town last week, Warner said he took responsibility for his actions.

"To all Australians, whether you're a cricket fan or not, I apologise for the impact those actions have had on our country's reputation," Warner said, fighting back tears.

"I've only ever wanted to bring glory to my country through playing cricket.

"I failed in my responsibilities as vice-captain of the Australian cricket team."

But Warner frustrated reporters and a nation demanding answers by repeatedly deflecting questions about whether any teammates outside the banned trio knew of the cheating plot or whether he had tampered with the ball on previous occasions.

"I am here to talk about the part I played in this. It's inexcusable. I am sorry," Warner said.

"In the coming weeks and months, I'm going to look at how this happened and who I am as a man.

"I will seek out advice and expertise to help me make serious changes."

Warner's wife Candice sat in the back of the Cricket NSW amphitheatre and was clearly emotional as Warner fielded answered questions about the saga for the first time.

He refused to call himself a scapegoat after being fingered as the architect of the plot.

He indicated he had accepted Cricket Australia's 12-month ban and said he supported the governing body's probe into the culture of the Australian team.

When asked if he was surprised by the furore that had erupted and whether he had misjudged the mood of the nation, Warner said: "I'm not surprised at all.

"We let our country down. It was a bad decision, I played my part in that.

"It's going to take a long time to earn respect back from the Australia public.

"It's really hard to sit here today seeing my friends and my family playing in South Africa at the moment in this fourth Test that I wish I was a part of."