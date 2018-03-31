Warner breaks down, refuses to discuss tampering plot

David Warner fears his international career is over because of his role in cricket's ball-tampering scandal and is considering retirement.

An emotional Warner revealed during a press conference in Sydney on Saturday that he was weighing up whether to come back at the end of his 12-month ban handed down by Cricket Australia.

The former vice-captain admitted he faced a long road back from the scandal which has rocked the game to its core.

"In the back of my mind I suppose there is a tiny ray of hope that I may one day be given the privilege of playing for my country again, but I am resigned to the fact that that may never happen," Warner said.

Asked if retirement was an option, Warner, 31, said: "That's something that I will continue to sit down with my family and weigh up all my considerations before I make any decisions."

ON THE DEFENSIVE: Warner takes to Twitter to explain press conference

MATCH REPORT: Sayers bags two, Aussies fight back late

GREAT SPORTSMANSHIP: Paine leads kind gesture towards South Africa

Warner and axed captain Steve Smith received one-year suspensions for their role in the affair while batsman Cameron Bancroft has been banned for nine months.

Addressing the media for the first time since Bancroft was caught tampering with the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town last week, Warner said he took responsibility for his actions.

"To all Australians, whether you're a cricket fan or not, I apologise for the impact those actions have had on our country's reputation," Warner said.

"I've only ever wanted to bring glory to my country through playing cricket.

"I failed in my responsibilities as vice-captain of the Australian cricket team."

He repeatedly deflected questions about whether any teammates outside himself, Smith or Bancroft knew of the plan or whether he had tampered with the ball on previous occasions.

"I am here to talk about the part I played in this. It's inexcusable. I am sorry," Warner said.

Warner later took to Twitter to explain why he left so many questions unanswered.

1/3 I know there are unanswered questions and lots of them. I completely understand. In time i will do my best to answer them all. But there is a formal CA process to follow. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 31, 2018

2/3 I am taking advice to make sure I properly comply with that process and answer all questions in the proper place and at the proper time. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 31, 2018

3/3 I should have mentioned that in my press conference I’m sorry for not making it clearer. With so much at stake for my family and cricket I have to follow this process properly. I think that’s fair. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 31, 2018

Warner's wife Candice sat in the back of the Cricket NSW amphitheatre and was clearly emotional as Warner answered questions about the saga for the first time.

He refused to call himself a scapegoat after being fingered as the architect of the plot.

He indicated he had accepted Cricket Australia's 12-month ban and said he supported the governing body's probe into the culture of the Australian team.

When asked if he was surprised by the furore that had erupted and whether he had misjudged the mood of the nation, Warner said: "I'm not surprised at all.

"We let our country down. It was a bad decision, I played my part in that.

"It's going to take a long time to earn respect back from the Australia public.

"It's really hard to sit here today seeing my friends and my family playing in South Africa at the moment in this fourth Test that I wish I was a part of."

Smith's shattering press conference

On Thursday night, suspended former Australian Test captain Steve Smith also broke down as he discussed his parents in an emotional press conference at Sydney Airport.

The 28-year-old took responsibility for the ball-tampering saga, but -- as Cameron Bancroft did in Perth earlier in the day -- refused to blame or name David Warner, the confirmed instigator.

Smith and Warner were both hit with 12-month penalties despite Cricket Australia's revelation that Warner hatched the plot to alter the ball, with Smith's position as captain adding weight to his decision not to stop the situation and deceive officials and the public.

Smith's father Peter stood alongside his son for the press conference and placed his hand on the cricketer's shoulder in comfort.

Smith was emotional reading his prepared statement but felt the full effects when he was asked by a reporter what he would say to young children around the country.

"Firstly that I'm deeply sorry. I love the game of cricket," he said.

"I love entertaining young kids, I love kids wanting to play the great game of cricket that I love.

"The two other things is any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting.

"You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man's been... and my mum. It hurts.