News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Paine reveals behaviour change blueprint
New-look Aussies' classy pre-match gesture
Starc to miss IPL with right leg injury
Starc loses $1.8m IPL shot in brutal injury blow

Sayers debuts as Australia make four changes

AAP /

Australian paceman Chadd Sayers will make his Test debut in Johannesburg, where South Africa have opted to bat in the series finale.

0331_0700_nat_warnerques
6:32

Warner's full question and answer segment
0331_1100_nat_warnerstatement
4:32

Warner breaks down reading emotional statement
0331_0700_nat_cricket
0:36

Australia's pre-game gesture of goodwill
0330_1600_nat_lehmann
2:36

Fourth Test to be Darren Lehmann's last
0330_1600_nat_warner
0:38

David Warner to front media
0330_1600_nat_cricket
3:11

Developments in the ball tampering scandal
0329_1800_SYD_smith
7:13

Steve Smith's emotional press conference in full
0329_1800_qld_Smith Breaksdown
0:58

Smith breaks down discussing hurt caused by scandal
0329_1800_syd_bancroft
5:55

Bancroft holds back tears in emotional presser
0329_1600_nat_cricket
0:43

Reaction to ball tampering scandal 'excessive': Warne
0329_1600_nat_Smith
3:18

Steve Smith on the way home
0327_1130_nat_cricket
2:08

Darren Lehmann to resign over ball tampering scandal
 

Peter Handscomb and jet-lagged openers Matthew Renshaw and Joe Burns, who this week helped Queensland lift the Sheffield Shield in Brisbane, have also been called up by the tourists.

The cheating scandal has prompted an overhaul of Australia's XI, with Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft enforced omissions.

Former batsman Adam Voges presented Sayers with his baggy green on Friday, when left-armer Mitchell Starc was ruled unfit.

SHOCKER: Starc's brutal injury blow costs him $1.8m IPL deal

QUESTIONS: Warner to host press conference on Saturday

HELP THE PLAYERS: James Sutherland's plea to cricket fans

Bridesmaid becomes the bride. Pic: Getty

Tim Paine became the nation's 46th Test captain but Cricket Australia, reeling from the ball-tampering saga that prompted coach Darren Lehmann to resign, was unable to sort a captain's blazer in time.

"We would have liked to bat too. There's bit of grass on top," Paine said at the toss.

"Chadd Sayers can extract a bit from most wickets.

"It's been a difficult week."

The Proteas hold a 2-1 series lead and are perfectly placed to record their first home Test series win over Australia since the end of apartheid.

The match will be Morne Morkel's last in Test cricket, the veteran bowler having announced he would retire at the end of the series.

Australia XI: Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Mitch Marsh, Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Chadd Sayers.

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.

Back To Top