Sayers debuts, SAfrica stroll to 2-177

Australia's attempt to turn the page after a chaotic week of crisis met stern resistance in the form of opener Aiden Markram, who guided South Africa to 2-177 at tea on day one of the fourth Test.

Chadd Sayers has made a catch on debut, with South Africa 1-88 at lunch on day 1 of the fourth Test.

Markram was 111 not out at the end of Friday's post-lunch session in Johannesburg, dominating an opposition still reeling from the ball-tampering bombshell.

Mitchell Starc, who will miss out on $1.8 million of Indian Premier League riches because of a leg injury, and the shamed trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were all enforced omissions on Friday.

Debutant Chadd Sayers, Peter Handscomb and jet-lagged openers Matthew Renshaw and Joe Burns, who on Tuesday helped Queensland lift the Sheffield Shield in Brisbane, were all called up.

New captain Tim Paine, himself deeply conflicted at what is meant to be a career highlight, lost the toss then donned a brave face and did what he could to lift teammates' spirits.

Nathan Lyon struck in his second over, removing Dean Elgar for the third time this series with the help of Sayers at mid-off.

Handscomb, stationed at second slip in the absence of Smith, plucked a sensational diving catch to dismiss Hashim Amla for 27.

But Markram, the leading run-scorer in the series, made batting look remarkably easy while helping himself to 13 boundaries.

The 23-year-old's sloppy running between the wickets in Durban resulted in the dismissal of batting partner AB de Villiers for a duck - and a withering spray from David Warner.

Markram went on to score 143 in that innings and has shown plenty of composure since.

Paine became the nation's 46th Test captain but Cricket Australia, still sorting a saga that has cost them millions in sponsorship and immeasurable reputation damage, was unable to arrange a captain's blazer in time.

It was the least of his worries.

The Tasmanian gloveman has worked incredibly hard this week to try to restore a semblance of normality about a situation that is anything but.

Paine is among the many members of the touring party feeling desperately unhappy about the fate of Smith, who passed on the captaincy to Paine with an emotional hug and handshake before checking out of the team hotel.

"It's been a difficult week," Paine admitted at the toss, noting he was also keen to bat first.

Former batsman Adam Voges presented Sayers with his baggy green, suggesting in an emotional speech that this game could be a means of catharsis.

Voges told the squad they have "an opportunity to begin the healing process ... to try and regain a bit of what has been lost in an incredibly difficult week".

The Proteas hold a 2-1 series lead and are perfectly placed to record their first home Test series win over Australia since the end of apartheid.