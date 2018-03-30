Lehmann may be replaced with two coaches

It may take two coaches to fill the void left by Darren Lehmann, with Cricket Australia (CA) set to strongly consider the merits of a revolutionary revamp.

Lehmann was contracted until 2019 but opted to quit after watching Steve Smith's emotional press conference at Sydney airport.

Australia's fourth Test against South Africa, which starts in Johannesburg on Friday, will be Lehmann's last game in charge.

The team's next assignment is an ODI series in England that starts on June 13.

CA will conduct a wide-ranging review of team conduct and culture before starting the search for Lehmann's successor, with former Test opener Justin Langer the clear favourite.

However, there could be more than one replacement.

Lehmann has previously proposed a coaching model in which somebody takes charge of Australia's Test squad, while another mentor is responsible for the ODI and Twenty20 teams.

"The way that the game (and schedule) is going, you've got no choice .. and cricket is really getting specialised," he said last year.

Many influential figures at CA believe the idea has a lot going for it; Ricky Ponting had already been sound out as a specialist T20 coach.

Whether Ponting could be convinced to also take on the 50-over responsibilities is unclear at this stage.

Settling on a new coach is now arguably CA's most important decision as they seek to rebuild the team's culture and restore the public's faith.

Next year will be an incredibly important test of Australia's approach and ability, with England hosting the World Cup and an Ashes series.

CA chief executive James Sutherland isn't keen to rush any decisions.

"We don't play any international cricket for a few months," Sutherland said.

"We've got plenty of time to work through that. I know there's a lot of talent in the coaching ranks back in Australia.

"Among international cricket there are a lot of Australian coaches that are performing very well."

Lehmann's tearful departure arguably adds further weight to his argument.

Lehmann is among many members of the touring party left mentally exhausted by an intense stretch dating back to the start of the Ashes.

"After speaking with my family at length over the last few days, it's the right time to step away," he said.

"They've had enough of travelling 300 days a year and not being home at all to see your family, so that's also a big reason. The main reason.

"Life on the road means a lot of time away from our loved ones."