Williamson replaces Warner as IPL captain

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will take over as skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, replacing the suspended David Warner.

Australian opening batsman Warner was banned from this year's IPL by Indian bosses in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, which resulted in his suspension from the national team for 12 months.

Sunrisers Hyderabad chief executive K. Shanmugam said Williamson was a logical replacement as skipper in the Twenty20 tournament which begins next week.

His first game falls five days after the Black Caps are scheduled to finish the second Test against England in Christchurch.

"I have accepted the role to stand in as captain for this season," Williamson wrote on social media.

"It's an exciting opportunity with a talented group of players. I look forward to the challenge ahead."

The world class batsman will hope to improve his output in the IPL, having struggled for runs in the last three seasons and failing to pin down a regular starting berth.

Australia captain Steve Smith, handed the same ban as Warner by Cricket Australia, has also had his lucrative IPL contract with the Rajasthan Royals torn up.