Cameron Bancroft's county contract torn up

The fallout of Australian cricket's cheating scandal continues to unfold, with English county Somerset showing Cameron Bancroft the door.

Cricket Australia banned Bancroft for nine months from international and domestic cricket at home, but there was nothing in the terms about county cricket.

Bancroft was contracted to return to Somerset this season but they have now backed out of the deal.

"I have met this morning with the CEO, club captain and head coach and, with the club's best interests at the centre of our decision, can confirm Cameron Bancroft will not be our overseas player for the 2018 season," Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said in a statement.

"We as a club have been monitoring this process closely, alongside gathering as much additional information as we can.

"I have spoken numerous times to Cameron since last Saturday, he has spoken very maturely. He shared his deep regret and apologised to everyone associated to the club."