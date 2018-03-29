'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over ball-tampering saga

Suspended former Australian Test captain Steve Smith broke down as he discussed his parents in an emotional press conference at Sydney Airport on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old took responsibility for the ball-tampering saga, but -- as Cameron Bancroft did in Perth earlier in the day -- refused to blame or name David Warner, the confirmed instigator.

Smith and Warner were both hit with 12-month penalties despite Cricket Australia's revelation that Warner hatched the plot to alter the ball, with Smith's position as captain adding weight to his decision not to stop the situation and deceive officials and the public.

Smith's father Peter stood alongside his son for the press conference and placed his hand on the cricketer's shoulder in comfort.

Smith was emotional reading his prepared statement but felt the full effects when he was asked by a reporter what he would say to young children around the country.

"Firstly that I'm deeply sorry. I love the game of cricket," he said.

"I love entertaining young kids, I love kids wanting to play the great game of cricket that I love.

"The two other things is any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting.

"You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man's been... and my mum. It hurts.

"I can't remember what else (to say to kids) but I just want to say I'm sorry for the pain that I've brought to Australia and the fans and the public. It's devastating and I'm truly sorry."

Smith revealed that his message to himself after six days of controversy is that "good people make mistakes".

After opening with an apology to his teammates and cricket fans, Smith reiterated his love for a game whose image has been tarnished under his leadership.

"I know I'll regret this for the rest of my life. I'm absolutely gutted," he said.

"I hope in time I can earn back respect and forgiveness. I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and captain the Australian cricket team.

"Cricket is the greatest game in the world. It's been my life and I hope it can be again. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated."

Watch his press conference in full:

While some retired and opposition cricketers hold the belief that Australia had tampered with the ball in some way in the past, the former captain said he felt the team was previously clean under his leadership.

"To my knowledge, this has never happened before," he said.

The press conference followed a long flight home to Sydney from Johannesburg, where he was hounded at the international airport.

Police ushered the Australian through the gates as bystanders could be heard yelling 'cheat' and booing the cricketer.

Smith's 12-month ban is set to end before the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, which is followed by an away Ashes series.

But with his suspension including state cricket -- meaning his only domestic option is grade cricket -- it remains to be seen how he will approach his year out of the spotlight.

He did not address a possible appeal but a decision must be made in the next six days.

Smith has lost a sponsorship deal with Weet-Bix and the BCCI has already banned him from fulfilling his $2.5 million contract with Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals.

