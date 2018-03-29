Bancroft: I panicked over ball tampering

A sorry and ashamed Cameron Bancroft wants to earn forgiveness after his part in Australia's ball tampering shame.

Cameron Bancroft said he panicked when initially asked about the ball tampering affair.

Bancroft arrived home from South Africa on Thursday afternoon before being shuttled out of the airport to the WACA Ground to front the waiting media contingent alongside WA Cricket Association chief executive Christina Matthews.

The 25-year-old opening batsman was suspended for nine months by Cricket Australia after being caught sandpapering the ball during the Third Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday.

When asked if he was bullied into the action by vice captain David Warner - who was subsequently found to be the ringleader in the affair and suspended for 12 months - Bancroft demurred.

"Look, I'm not here to comment about other players involved," he said.

"I just want to show how sorry I am and at the end of the day it's my actions that I'm accountable for. They don't reflect on my values ... and it's something I'm really ashamed of and I'm so sorry for."

Bancroft had initially told the umpires he was using a sunglass case to rub the ball when approached on the field about the incident.

Then post-game, it was athletic tape - only once Cricket Australia's investigation was conducted was it confirmed to be sandpaper.

He puts down that sequence of events to him panicking.

"Yes, I lied about the sandpaper. I panicked in that situation and I'm very sorry," he said.

"The other really big learning curve is that I had the opportunity to take control of my own actions and values, and I didn't. That's a real embarrassment for me. It's just a responsibility I completely take on myself."

Bancroft gave no indication whether he'd appeal the finding, saying he'd discuss the issue with his manager.

But he vowed to return to the game.

"Through this and the last few days from sitting in my own company, the thing that breaks my heart the most is the fact that I've just given my spot in the team to somebody else for free," Bancroft said.

"People know that I've worked so hard to be able to get to this point in my career so to know I've given someone else an opportunity for free is devastating for me."