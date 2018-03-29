Reality of cricket ban hits home for remorseful Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft has fought back tears and asked for forgiveness in his first words since the ball-tampering scandal exploded last weekend.

Bancroft, 25, received a nine-month suspension following Cricket Australia's investigation into the Cape Town saga that has also claimed Steve Smith and David Warner.

While Warner was pinned as the leader and advised Bancroft how to act on his plan, the Western Australian opener refused to blame the former vice-captain.

"I want to say that I'm very sorry," a genuinely emotional Bancroft began.

"I love the game of cricket and playing for my nation and my state. There is no greater pride for me. I am extremely disappointed and regret my actions. I am sorry, too, for the people who look up to me around the world, especially the kids.

"I understand that I have let many people down and I understand the disappointment in the broader community. Words don't mean much in these circumstances so I will focus on my actions and conduct going forward."

"All I can do in the short-term is ask for forgiveness."

Bancroft, who said he was not proud of letting everyone in Australia down, did not mention Warner or Smith by name.

"Look, I'm not here to comment about other players involved," he said.

"I just want to show how sorry I am and at the end of the day it's my actions that I'm accountable for here. They don't reflect on my values. It's something that I'm ashamed of and it's something that I'm very sorry for."

He was devastated to have lost his place in the team -- to Queensland's Matt Renshaw, the man he replaced at the start of the summer -- over a regrettable action.

"Through the last few days and sitting in my own company and thinking the thing that breaks my heart is the fact that I've just given up my spot in the team to somebody else for free," he said.

"I've worked so hard to get to this point in my career. It's devastating to me.

"I know that it's going to be a difficult journey back but the moment I step foot out of this room is the moment I take steps forward to earning that respect back and to get that dream back of playing Test cricket for Australia."

Bancroft reiterated that he had "never been involved in tampering of the ball" prior to Saturday's incident.

He is yet to decide if he will appeal, a call that must come in the next six days.

"At the moment I've received the paperwork for my sanction and I respect the process that's going to come with that," he said.

"I'll work with my manager and we'll move forward with that."

Bancroft's sanction states that he is free to play grade cricket but WACA rules do not permit suspended players to do so, a situation the association will consider changing.

WACA chief executive Christina Matthews accompanied Bancroft at the press conference and threw their support behind their player.